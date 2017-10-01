WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Who would you like to stay up.

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace Who would you like to stay up.

Post a reply
Who would you like to stay up?

Poll runs till Sun Oct 01, 2017 6:15 pm

Catalans
13
50%
Leigh
10
38%
Don't care
3
12%
 
Total votes : 26
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 3:10 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8578
Cokey wrote:
I respect your opinion,however, If Leigh do go down, then what you're really saying is,shut shop and leave us 12 clubs alone for the good of the game,and protect Catalans.

BTW - The structure will change for the 2019 season,so it might not be a bad idea for them to
go down, and rebuild, regroup, and restructure themselves.

Most folk on this thread are showing a selfish view because they might not have their annual Jolly with a game thrown in.


Your last comment is a beauty:

"Most folk on this thread are showing a selfish view because they might not have their annual Jolly with a game thrown in." :lol:

Whereas your own view which is clearly biased in favour of your own club, is balanced and well thought out and could only be for the good of the game as a whole :CRAZY:
Sorry, but, Catalan offer more to the game than Leigh, unless you want to shrink the game into the M62 corridor and probably revert to RL in the UK, sorry, Yorkshire and Lancashire, becoming a semi professional sport.
A French club (Paris) were brought in help sell the TV rights to Sky.
Based on this logic, Sky would be within their rights to cut funding for the "inferior" product that we would have (should Catalan go down).

As I said previously, all of the advantage is with Leigh.
Home advantage, favourites with the bookies and you only have to get past a team coached by McNamara.
Sounds like a foregone conclusion.
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 3:26 pm
supersuperfc User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun May 10, 2009 3:46 pm
Posts: 457
Cokey wrote:
I respect your opinion,however, If Leigh do go down, then what you're really saying is,shut shop and leave us 12 clubs alone for the good of the game,and protect Catalans.

BTW - The structure will change for the 2019 season,so it might not be a bad idea for them to
go down, and rebuild, regroup, and restructure themselves.

Most folk on this thread are showing a selfish view because they might not have their annual Jolly with a game thrown in.


You've mentioned a few times now about fans wanting Catalans to win so they still get there weekend away.
I ask again. What is the problem with that?
Not wanting to it to appear like im picking on your club, but I have to say i'm quite surprised by how low your attendances have been this season. Are all four stands open now?
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 3:35 pm
Cokey User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 3050
Location: LEYTH
wrencat1873 wrote:
Your last comment is a beauty:

"Most folk on this thread are showing a selfish view because they might not have their annual Jolly with a game thrown in." :lol:

Whereas your own view which is clearly biased in favour of your own club, is balanced and well thought out and could only be for the good of the game as a whole :CRAZY:
Sorry, but, Catalan offer more to the game than Leigh, unless you want to shrink the game into the M62 corridor and probably revert to RL in the UK, sorry, Yorkshire and Lancashire, becoming a semi professional sport.
A French club (Paris) were brought in help sell the TV rights to Sky.
Based on this logic, Sky would be within their rights to cut funding for the "inferior" product that we would have (should Catalan go down).

As I said previously, all of the advantage is with Leigh.
Home advantage, favourites with the bookies and you only have to get past a team coached by McNamara.
Sounds like a foregone conclusion.


In that case everyone should be notified that Catalan can't be allowed to be relegated in case we lose our funding from SLY...WHAT A PILE OF CACK!!!

Well iv'e already said that the structure will change for the 2019 season with more SL teams likely to be in it,so would one season make a difference if they went down to re establish themselves? Our owner has made it perfectly clear with the staff/players and fans if we go down,what our intentions,aspirations,goals, and player's welfare is to reassure that we can bounce back. Catalans will just have to do the same. One thing for sure is, i will support and buy a season ticket whichever division we're in.
Last edited by Cokey on Thu Sep 28, 2017 3:37 pm, edited 1 time in total.
Image Image Image
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 3:37 pm
SecondRowSaint User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat May 28, 2011 2:39 pm
Posts: 617
Cokey wrote:
You might as well say that Catalans should be exempt from relegation

Look, Leigh haven't been given the opportunity to build, and be a bigger club,one season isn't enough. I hope Leigh stay in SL, not just because it's my team,but i believe we will grow as a club and compete better. WE put 50 on you lot twice last year,so we certainly have the potential to get bigger.

All this Catalan crap is down to folk not getting their annual rugby jolly in France/Spain.


I thought Leigh fans claimed they had been building for years in the Championship. But now you're claiming that you've only had one season to build. You'd have a better chance at building if you ran an academy and didn't try and sign every player under the sun.

You Leigh fans seem to have some complex with foreign teams. You seem to really dislike Catalans and Toronto, wouldn't surprise me if you all had something on Toulouse too.

I'm still waiting for those players that your fans claimed would be internationals this season to step up, you know like Higson and Acton.

Catalans do offer more to Super League than yourselves, I'd say the majority of people have said that, but you choose to ignore it because "it's a jolly in the sun."
Rugby is like a hard game of chess!
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 3:48 pm
Cokey User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 3050
Location: LEYTH
SecondRowSaint wrote:
I thought Leigh fans claimed they had been building for years in the Championship. But now you're claiming that you've only had one season to build. You'd have a better chance at building if you ran an academy and didn't try and sign every player under the sun.

You Leigh fans seem to have some complex with foreign teams. You seem to really dislike Catalans and Toronto, wouldn't surprise me if you all had something on Toulouse too.

I'm still waiting for those players that your fans claimed would be internationals this season to step up, you know like Higson and Acton.

Catalans do offer more to Super League than yourselves, I'd say the majority of people have said that, but you choose to ignore it because "it's a jolly in the sun."


You haven't had to build from the championship,so how would you know if it's easy or difficult to attain SL from that position? And the majority on here support a club who's had the luxury of franchise to build,have an academy,and be a better club, Leigh have had one season in SL,it's not enough.
Image Image Image
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 3:52 pm
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6630
SecondRowSaint wrote:
I thought Leigh fans claimed they had been building for years in the Championship. But now you're claiming that you've only had one season to build. You'd have a better chance at building if you ran an academy and didn't try and sign every player under the sun.

You Leigh fans seem to have some complex with foreign teams. You seem to really dislike Catalans and Toronto, wouldn't surprise me if you all had something on Toulouse too.

I'm still waiting for those players that your fans claimed would be internationals this season to step up, you know like Higson and Acton.

Catalans do offer more to Super League than yourselves, I'd say the majority of people have said that, but you choose to ignore it because "it's a jolly in the sun."


Not on the pitch they don't.
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 4:14 pm
bramleyrhino User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 15, 2002 4:39 pm
Posts: 11986
Location: Leeds 13
Cokey wrote:
but i believe we will grow as a club and compete better. WE put 50 on you lot twice last year,so we certainly have the potential to get bigger.


Genuine question, but in what ways do you see Leigh growing over the next 1/3/5 years?

Do you see crowds growing, and by how much? Do you not think that Leigh's market is limited and saturated? How you do see Leigh marketing itself to new audiences?

In what way do you see Leigh growing commercial revenue, given that Leigh and the surrounding area scores poorly on many economic indexes?

How do you see Leigh contributing more to the talent pool of the sport over that period, given the lack of an establish academy structure?

This isn't a dig, I'm genuinely interested into your reasons behind your belief that the club will grow and offer more to the sport.
I wish everyone would read bramleyrhino's post two or three times just to get it through some thick skulls


Mr bramleyrhino speaks a lot of sense.


Jamie Jones-Buchanan wrote:
"I'd never forgive myself if a child of mine was born in Lancashire.
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 4:29 pm
Cokey User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 3050
Location: LEYTH
bramleyrhino wrote:
Genuine question, but in what ways do you see Leigh growing over the next 1/3/5 years?

Do you see crowds growing, and by how much? Do you not think that Leigh's market is limited and saturated? How you do see Leigh marketing itself to new audiences?

In what way do you see Leigh growing commercial revenue, given that Leigh and the surrounding area scores poorly on many economic indexes?

How do you see Leigh contributing more to the talent pool of the sport over that period, given the lack of an establish academy structure?

This isn't a dig, I'm genuinely interested into your reasons behind your belief that the club will grow and offer more to the sport.


From avg 1,500 in champ to 5,500 1st season in SL, potential there i reckon.

Our owner said there would be an academy next season if we sustained SL status. That's a start i reckon.
Image Image Image
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 5:07 pm
Budgiezilla User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 6105
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
This thread is pathetic, did any other supporters of SOOPER DOOPER League clubs care who got relegated last season (Hull KR or Salford). NOT REALLY.
BUT because it's an M62 club versus a 'Australian/NZ/French team' folk are pretending to give a S**T. I'm assuming then, that if their own club had beaten Catalan Foreigners in the MPG, they wouldn't be happy at all.
Last week v Widnes, 3 French players started for Catalans....... :lol: :lol: :lol: pathetic
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 5:14 pm
supersuperfc User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun May 10, 2009 3:46 pm
Posts: 457
Budgiezilla wrote:
This thread is pathetic, did any other supporters of SOOPER DOOPER League clubs care who got relegated last season (Hull KR or Salford). NOT REALLY.
BUT because it's an M62 club versus a 'Australian/NZ/French team' folk are pretending to give a S**T. I'm assuming then, that if their own club had beaten Catalan Foreigners in the MPG, they wouldn't be happy at all.
Last week v Widnes, 3 French players started for Catalans....... :lol: :lol: :lol: pathetic


Actually, if there was a thread last season, I believe many would have voted for KR to remain.
Wether any Salford fans would have started abusing posters and playing the victim card, will never be known
PreviousNext

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: atomic, Bearded, bramleyrhino, Brick with eyes, Budgiezilla, Colly2, cravenpark1, Darwinsdad, fun time frankie, Hasbag, Hillbilly_Red, luke ShipleyRed, Parkside Freddie, Phil Babbs, poppys mum, the stella kid, Top Saint, Vikingsufferer, Willzay, wrencat1873 and 191 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,639,2612,33176,2534,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sat 30th Sep : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sat 30th Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM