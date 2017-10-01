wrencat1873

Cokey wrote: I respect your opinion,however, If Leigh do go down, then what you're really saying is,shut shop and leave us 12 clubs alone for the good of the game,and protect Catalans.



BTW - The structure will change for the 2019 season,so it might not be a bad idea for them to

go down, and rebuild, regroup, and restructure themselves.



Most folk on this thread are showing a selfish view because they might not have their annual Jolly with a game thrown in.



Your last comment is a beauty:



"Most folk on this thread are showing a selfish view because they might not have their annual Jolly with a game thrown in."



Whereas your own view which is clearly biased in favour of your own club, is balanced and well thought out and could only be for the good of the game as a whole

Sorry, but, Catalan offer more to the game than Leigh, unless you want to shrink the game into the M62 corridor and probably revert to RL in the UK, sorry, Yorkshire and Lancashire, becoming a semi professional sport.

A French club (Paris) were brought in help sell the TV rights to Sky.

Based on this logic, Sky would be within their rights to cut funding for the "inferior" product that we would have (should Catalan go down).



As I said previously, all of the advantage is with Leigh.

Home advantage, favourites with the bookies and you only have to get past a team coached by McNamara.

Cokey wrote: I respect your opinion,however, If Leigh do go down, then what you're really saying is,shut shop and leave us 12 clubs alone for the good of the game,and protect Catalans.



BTW - The structure will change for the 2019 season,so it might not be a bad idea for them to

go down, and rebuild, regroup, and restructure themselves.



Most folk on this thread are showing a selfish view because they might not have their annual Jolly with a game thrown in.



You've mentioned a few times now about fans wanting Catalans to win so they still get there weekend away.

I ask again. What is the problem with that?

wrencat1873 wrote:



"Most folk on this thread are showing a selfish view because they might not have their annual Jolly with a game thrown in."



Whereas your own view which is clearly biased in favour of your own club, is balanced and well thought out and could only be for the good of the game as a whole

Sorry, but, Catalan offer more to the game than Leigh, unless you want to shrink the game into the M62 corridor and probably revert to RL in the UK, sorry, Yorkshire and Lancashire, becoming a semi professional sport.

A French club (Paris) were brought in help sell the TV rights to Sky.

Based on this logic, Sky would be within their rights to cut funding for the "inferior" product that we would have (should Catalan go down).



As I said previously, all of the advantage is with Leigh.

Home advantage, favourites with the bookies and you only have to get past a team coached by McNamara.

In that case everyone should be notified that Catalan can't be allowed to be relegated in case we lose our funding from SLY... WHAT A PILE OF CACK!!!



Well iv'e already said that the structure will change for the 2019 season with more SL teams likely to be in it,so would one season make a difference if they went down to re establish themselves? Our owner has made it perfectly clear with the staff/players and fans if we go down,what our intentions,aspirations,goals, and player's welfare is to reassure that we can bounce back. Catalans will just have to do the same. One thing for sure is, i will support and buy a season ticket whichever division we're in. Well iv'e already said that the structure will change for the 2019 season with more SL teams likely to be in it,so would one season make a difference if they went down to re establish themselves? Our owner has made it perfectly clear with the staff/players and fans if we go down,what our intentions,aspirations,goals, and player's welfare is to reassure that we can bounce back. Catalans will just have to do the same. One thing for sure is, i will support and buy a season ticket whichever division we're in. Last edited by Cokey on Thu Sep 28, 2017 3:37 pm, edited 1 time in total. SecondRowSaint

Cokey wrote: You might as well say that Catalans should be exempt from relegation



Look, Leigh haven't been given the opportunity to build, and be a bigger club,one season isn't enough. I hope Leigh stay in SL, not just because it's my team,but i believe we will grow as a club and compete better. WE put 50 on you lot twice last year,so we certainly have the potential to get bigger.



All this Catalan crap is down to folk not getting their annual rugby jolly in France/Spain.



I thought Leigh fans claimed they had been building for years in the Championship. But now you're claiming that you've only had one season to build. You'd have a better chance at building if you ran an academy and didn't try and sign every player under the sun.



You Leigh fans seem to have some complex with foreign teams. You seem to really dislike Catalans and Toronto, wouldn't surprise me if you all had something on Toulouse too.



I'm still waiting for those players that your fans claimed would be internationals this season to step up, you know like Higson and Acton.



SecondRowSaint wrote: I thought Leigh fans claimed they had been building for years in the Championship. But now you're claiming that you've only had one season to build. You'd have a better chance at building if you ran an academy and didn't try and sign every player under the sun.



You Leigh fans seem to have some complex with foreign teams. You seem to really dislike Catalans and Toronto, wouldn't surprise me if you all had something on Toulouse too.



I'm still waiting for those players that your fans claimed would be internationals this season to step up, you know like Higson and Acton.



Catalans do offer more to Super League than yourselves, I'd say the majority of people have said that, but you choose to ignore it because "it's a jolly in the sun."



You haven't had to build from the championship,so how would you know if it's easy or difficult to attain SL from that position? And the majority on here support a club who's had the luxury of franchise to build,have an academy,and be a better club, Leigh have had one season in SL,it's not enough. You haven't had to build from the championship,so how would you know if it's easy or difficult to attain SL from that position? And the majority on here support a club who's had the luxury of franchise to build,have an academy,and be a better club, Leigh have had one season in SL,it's not enough. Willzay

SecondRowSaint wrote: I thought Leigh fans claimed they had been building for years in the Championship. But now you're claiming that you've only had one season to build. You'd have a better chance at building if you ran an academy and didn't try and sign every player under the sun.



You Leigh fans seem to have some complex with foreign teams. You seem to really dislike Catalans and Toronto, wouldn't surprise me if you all had something on Toulouse too.



I'm still waiting for those players that your fans claimed would be internationals this season to step up, you know like Higson and Acton.



Catalans do offer more to Super League than yourselves, I'd say the majority of people have said that, but you choose to ignore it because "it's a jolly in the sun."



