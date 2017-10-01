WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Who would you like to stay up.

Who would you like to stay up?

Poll runs till Sun Oct 01, 2017 6:15 pm

Catalans
12
52%
Leigh
9
39%
Don't care
2
9%
 
Total votes : 23
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 1:43 pm
Willzay





Leigh because on the evidence not provided Catalans hasn't done much for the French national team, and it would prove that no one outside the game would bat an eyelid if they stayed or went down:
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 1:51 pm
supersuperfc





I certainly don't have a problem with Leigh.
I don't really feel anything towards them. Just a small club from over the hill. Don't wish them any ill will, but if they where relegated, Super league wouldnt suffer for it.
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 2:12 pm
rollin thunder




Has to be Catalan for the good of the game.
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 2:25 pm
Grimmy





Cokey wrote:
Hang on, We've had 1 season crack of the whip in SL, We've put everything we were able to do so in place, and now you want us condemned? I've nothing against Leigh my @R$£. Why don't you offer Catalans a place in SL instead of your team and keep the M62 corridor expanded? :roll:

Do you honestly disagree that Catalans offer more than Leigh to SL? If it was Leigh or Salford, I'd say Leigh, but it isn't.
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
