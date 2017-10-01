|
Cokey
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 3044
Location: LEYTH
|
SaleSlim wrote:
Has Cokey voted 4 times?
|
|
Thu Sep 28, 2017 11:12 am
|
Joined: Mon May 15, 2017 4:21 pm
Posts: 82
|
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
we have seen France grow stronger as an international side.
Do go on...
|
|
Thu Sep 28, 2017 11:13 am
|
Cokey
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 3044
Location: LEYTH
|
ant1 wrote:
Apart from an annual weekend away what do Catalan bring to Super league?
They bring no support to away games, Catalan at home is always a flat game without atmosphere. At least Leigh fans are vocal and create some banter on the Western Terrace.
Catalan relegated and another negative on McBanana's CV
Leigh for me!
100% correct ant.
|
|
Thu Sep 28, 2017 11:27 am
|
Joined: Wed May 02, 2012 11:51 am
Posts: 792
|
Both. Widnes should have gone down.
However, purely based on performances recently (in the same way Widnes survived, Leigh should stay up. Cats look like they are trying to get relegated.
|
And the Geek shall inherit the Earth!
|
Thu Sep 28, 2017 11:50 am
|
Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 977
|
ant1 wrote:
Apart from an annual weekend away what do Catalan bring to Super league?
They bring no support to away games, Catalan at home is always a flat game without atmosphere. At least Leigh fans are vocal and create some banter on the Western Terrace.
Catalan relegated and another negative on McBanana's CV
Leigh for me!
Huddersfield dont bring any fans either, or wakefield so do you want them kicked out too?
Regards
King james
|
|
Thu Sep 28, 2017 12:08 pm
|
Cokey
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 3044
Location: LEYTH
|
Lebron James wrote:
Huddersfield dont bring any fans either, or wakefield so do you want them kicked out too?
Regards
King james
ant1 is posting regarding the title of this thread who's two teams feature in the MPG. He chose Leigh, and gave an explanation as to why. Nowt to do with any other clubs attendances.
Regards
Hokey Cokey.
|
|
Thu Sep 28, 2017 12:09 pm
|
Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12492
|
It won't let me vote for some reason. Catalans for me, they get bigger crowds, have an academy, expand our reach beyond the M62 corridor, and benefit the international game. Plus they have shown on field potential at times, having made the CC Final once and play offs numerous times. I've nothing against Leigh, but they bring a lot less to SL.
|
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
|
Thu Sep 28, 2017 12:19 pm
|
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8577
|
So, we have a club which add some je ne sais qoui to the comp and is a strong vibrant club which people enjoy travelling to or, a club in the shadow of Wigan, in a borough of Wigan, that doesn't have it's own academy.
It's really hard to make your mind up.
Home fixture, partisan crowd, Leigh will stay up.
(unless there is a conspiracy between Sky and the RFL to keep Les Cats in SL
)
|
|
Thu Sep 28, 2017 12:41 pm
|
Cokey
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 3044
Location: LEYTH
|
Grimmy wrote:
It won't let me vote for some reason. Catalans for me, they get bigger crowds, have an academy, expand our reach beyond the M62 corridor, and benefit the international game. Plus they have shown on field potential at times, having made the CC Final once and play offs numerous times. I've nothing against Leigh, but they bring a lot less to SL.
Hang on, We've had 1 season crack of the whip in SL, We've put everything we were able to do so in place, and now you want us condemned? I've nothing against Leigh my @R$£. Why don't you offer Catalans a place in SL instead of your team and keep the M62 corridor expanded?
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: bramleyrhino, Bull Mania, Bulls Boy 2011, casben, Five and last, fun time frankie, Grimmy, hooligan27, Mable_Syrup, Paddyfc, PrinterThe, rodney_trotter, SteveH, tad rhino, TheUnassumingBadger, TonyM19, wrencat1873 and 272 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,639,114
|2,923
|76,253
|4,491
|SET
|