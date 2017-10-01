WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Who would you like to stay up.

Who would you like to stay up?

Poll runs till Sun Oct 01, 2017 6:15 pm

Catalans
11
52%
Leigh
8
38%
Don't care
2
10%
 
Total votes : 21
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 11:10 am
Cokey User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 3044
Location: LEYTH
SaleSlim wrote:
Has Cokey voted 4 times? ;)


:D
Image Image Image
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 11:12 am
Parkside Freddie Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon May 15, 2017 4:21 pm
Posts: 82
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
we have seen France grow stronger as an international side.


Do go on...
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 11:13 am
Cokey User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 3044
Location: LEYTH
ant1 wrote:
Apart from an annual weekend away what do Catalan bring to Super league?
They bring no support to away games, Catalan at home is always a flat game without atmosphere. At least Leigh fans are vocal and create some banter on the Western Terrace.
Catalan relegated and another negative on McBanana's CV
Leigh for me!


100% correct ant. :CLAP: :CLAP: :thumb:
Image Image Image
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 11:27 am
Gallanteer User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed May 02, 2012 11:51 am
Posts: 792
Both. Widnes should have gone down.

However, purely based on performances recently (in the same way Widnes survived, Leigh should stay up. Cats look like they are trying to get relegated.
And the Geek shall inherit the Earth!
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 11:50 am
Lebron James Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 977
ant1 wrote:
Apart from an annual weekend away what do Catalan bring to Super league?
They bring no support to away games, Catalan at home is always a flat game without atmosphere. At least Leigh fans are vocal and create some banter on the Western Terrace.
Catalan relegated and another negative on McBanana's CV
Leigh for me!


Huddersfield dont bring any fans either, or wakefield so do you want them kicked out too?

Regards

King james
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 12:08 pm
Cokey User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 3044
Location: LEYTH
Lebron James wrote:
Huddersfield dont bring any fans either, or wakefield so do you want them kicked out too?

Regards

King james


ant1 is posting regarding the title of this thread who's two teams feature in the MPG. He chose Leigh, and gave an explanation as to why. Nowt to do with any other clubs attendances.

Regards

Hokey Cokey.
Image Image Image
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 12:09 pm
Grimmy User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12492
It won't let me vote for some reason. Catalans for me, they get bigger crowds, have an academy, expand our reach beyond the M62 corridor, and benefit the international game. Plus they have shown on field potential at times, having made the CC Final once and play offs numerous times. I've nothing against Leigh, but they bring a lot less to SL.
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 12:19 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8577
So, we have a club which add some je ne sais qoui to the comp and is a strong vibrant club which people enjoy travelling to or, a club in the shadow of Wigan, in a borough of Wigan, that doesn't have it's own academy.

It's really hard to make your mind up.

Home fixture, partisan crowd, Leigh will stay up.
(unless there is a conspiracy between Sky and the RFL to keep Les Cats in SL :shock: )
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 12:41 pm
Cokey User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 3044
Location: LEYTH
Grimmy wrote:
It won't let me vote for some reason. Catalans for me, they get bigger crowds, have an academy, expand our reach beyond the M62 corridor, and benefit the international game. Plus they have shown on field potential at times, having made the CC Final once and play offs numerous times. I've nothing against Leigh, but they bring a lot less to SL.


Hang on, We've had 1 season crack of the whip in SL, We've put everything we were able to do so in place, and now you want us condemned? I've nothing against Leigh my @R$£. Why don't you offer Catalans a place in SL instead of your team and keep the M62 corridor expanded? :roll:
Image Image Image
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
