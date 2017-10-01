Grimmy wrote: It won't let me vote for some reason. Catalans for me, they get bigger crowds, have an academy, expand our reach beyond the M62 corridor, and benefit the international game. Plus they have shown on field potential at times, having made the CC Final once and play offs numerous times. I've nothing against Leigh, but they bring a lot less to SL.

Hang on, We've had 1 season crack of the whip in SL, We've put everything we were able to do so in place, and now you want us condemned? I've nothing against Leigh my @R$£. Why don't you offer Catalans a place in SL instead of your team and keep the M62 corridor expanded?