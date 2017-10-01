WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Who would you like to stay up.

Who would you like to stay up?

Poll runs till Sun Oct 01, 2017 6:15 pm

Catalans
9
47%
Leigh
8
42%
Don't care
2
11%
 
Total votes : 19
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 11:10 am
Cokey
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 3040
Location: LEYTH
SaleSlim wrote:
Has Cokey voted 4 times? ;)


:D
Image Image Image
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 11:12 am
Parkside Freddie

Joined: Mon May 15, 2017 4:21 pm
Posts: 82
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
we have seen France grow stronger as an international side.


Do go on...
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 11:13 am
Cokey
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 3040
Location: LEYTH
ant1 wrote:
Apart from an annual weekend away what do Catalan bring to Super league?
They bring no support to away games, Catalan at home is always a flat game without atmosphere. At least Leigh fans are vocal and create some banter on the Western Terrace.
Catalan relegated and another negative on McBanana's CV
Leigh for me!


100% correct ant. :CLAP: :CLAP: :thumb:
Image Image Image
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 11:27 am
Gallanteer
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed May 02, 2012 11:51 am
Posts: 792
Both. Widnes should have gone down.

However, purely based on performances recently (in the same way Widnes survived, Leigh should stay up. Cats look like they are trying to get relegated.
And the Geek shall inherit the Earth!
Previous

