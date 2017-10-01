WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Who would you like to stay up.

Who would you like to stay up?

Poll runs till Sun Oct 01, 2017 6:15 pm

Catalans
7
41%
Leigh
8
47%
Don't care
2
12%
 
Total votes : 17
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 11:02 pm
luke ShipleyRed

Joined: Thu Sep 21, 2017 6:06 pm
Posts: 10
Leigh,

Partly because I want to see what SL do if Catalans do go done. Mainly because I think that they need to reorganise, get rid of the dead wood. And give them something to aim for as a club. As at the moment they are just drifting and papering over the problems the club has.
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 11:19 pm
GUBRATS
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 1721
luke ShipleyRed wrote:
Leigh,

Partly because I want to see what SL do if Catalans do go done. Mainly because I think that they need to reorganise, get rid of the dead wood. And give them something to aim for as a club. As at the moment they are just drifting and papering over the problems the club has.


Quite simply , Catalans has become a holiday venue for both Souther hemisphere and English players , time for a French ' revolution ' , become a truly home country team
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 11:25 pm
Bulls Boy 2011
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 3093
Location: Shipley, Bradford
GUBRATS wrote:
Quite simply , Catalans has become a holiday venue for both Souther hemisphere and English players , time for a French ' revolution ' , become a truly home country team


I genuinely thought they were doing that when they had a spine of Escare/Gigot, Bosc, Walsh (granted not French), Pelissier, Mounis/Baitieri. They still have a lot of decent French players there, just need to get rid of the 'foreigners' and try build a truly French team with maybe 2-3 additions from elsewhere.

To be fair they may be the best team to get players from QLD and NSW cup, warm weather (mostly), exotic location, almost like home for them.
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 12:39 am
luke ShipleyRed

Joined: Thu Sep 21, 2017 6:06 pm
Posts: 10
GUBRATS wrote:
Quite simply , Catalans has become a holiday venue for both Souther hemisphere and English players , time for a French ' revolution ' , become a truly home country team


I could be wrong, but weren't there better years when they had more local players in the team? They were certainly more attractive to watch.

I don't think it's the players there attractin, but for whatever reason they just don't seem to perform when they're over there. So I feel that you're right about this. But also that the club itself seems to have lost it's direction and purpose.
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 6:33 am
wrencat1873
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8573
I think that Leigh will beat Catalan on their own patch and if so, they will deservedly keep their spot in SL.
Catalan under Laurent Frayssinous were utterly disappointing and Greg Bird as a marque player, even more so.
However, is SL actualy SL without a French club and whilst I enjoyed Wakefield's trip to Leigh, Perpignan it's the best weekend trip no the calendar so, I'm hoping that Les Cats win.
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 6:41 am
Tigerade
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 07, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 4782
Location: WF10 - just a small town in Wakefield
Leigh for me.
I will hunger for eternity, For tides they are beckoning, My heart forever bleeds, In this hollow veil - Hollow Veil - Realms - DARKHER - 2016
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 7:42 am
puroresu_boy

Joined: Tue Sep 26, 2017 9:54 am
Posts: 3
Catalan. Need them in super league.

The only negative is McNamara may keep his his job if the stay up. His a total fraud!!!
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:20 am
ant1
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 7:50 pm
Posts: 916
puroresu_boy wrote:
Catalan. Need them in super league.

The only negative is McNamara may keep his his job if the stay up. His a total fraud!!!


Apart from an annual weekend away what do Catalan bring to Super league?
They bring no support to away games, Catalan at home is always a flat game without atmosphere. At least Leigh fans are vocal and create some banter on the Western Terrace.
Catalan relegated and another negative on McBanana's CV
Leigh for me!
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:28 am
Madderzahatter
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Feb 14, 2003 11:35 am
Posts: 1053
Location: In spitting distance of Twickenham - lucky me!
ant1 wrote:
Apart from an annual weekend away what do Catalan bring to Super league?
They bring no support to away games, Catalan at home is always a flat game without atmosphere. At least Leigh fans are vocal and create some banter on the Western Terrace.
Catalan relegated and another negative on McBanana's CV
Leigh for me!


The supporters and away games is an easy target - some club's fans are hardly traveling in their thousands over the Pennines.

They have higher attendances than some heritage SL clubs and seem to have a good business model. You could also argue what do teams like Widnes and Salford currently do for Super League?
'There's only one code of rugby.'
