GUBRATS wrote: Quite simply , Catalans has become a holiday venue for both Souther hemisphere and English players , time for a French ' revolution ' , become a truly home country team

I could be wrong, but weren't there better years when they had more local players in the team? They were certainly more attractive to watch.I don't think it's the players there attractin, but for whatever reason they just don't seem to perform when they're over there. So I feel that you're right about this. But also that the club itself seems to have lost it's direction and purpose.