|
Joined: Thu Sep 21, 2017 6:06 pm
Posts: 10
|
Leigh,
Partly because I want to see what SL do if Catalans do go done. Mainly because I think that they need to reorganise, get rid of the dead wood. And give them something to aim for as a club. As at the moment they are just drifting and papering over the problems the club has.
|
|
Wed Sep 27, 2017 11:19 pm
|
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 1721
|
luke ShipleyRed wrote:
Leigh,
Partly because I want to see what SL do if Catalans do go done. Mainly because I think that they need to reorganise, get rid of the dead wood. And give them something to aim for as a club. As at the moment they are just drifting and papering over the problems the club has.
Quite simply , Catalans has become a holiday venue for both Souther hemisphere and English players , time for a French ' revolution ' , become a truly home country team
|
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
|
Wed Sep 27, 2017 11:25 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 3092
Location: Shipley, Bradford
|
GUBRATS wrote:
Quite simply , Catalans has become a holiday venue for both Souther hemisphere and English players , time for a French ' revolution ' , become a truly home country team
I genuinely thought they were doing that when they had a spine of Escare/Gigot, Bosc, Walsh (granted not French), Pelissier, Mounis/Baitieri. They still have a lot of decent French players there, just need to get rid of the 'foreigners' and try build a truly French team with maybe 2-3 additions from elsewhere.
To be fair they may be the best team to get players from QLD and NSW cup, warm weather (mostly), exotic location, almost like home for them.
|
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'
Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth
|
Thu Sep 28, 2017 12:39 am
|
Joined: Thu Sep 21, 2017 6:06 pm
Posts: 10
|
GUBRATS wrote:
Quite simply , Catalans has become a holiday venue for both Souther hemisphere and English players , time for a French ' revolution ' , become a truly home country team
I could be wrong, but weren't there better years when they had more local players in the team? They were certainly more attractive to watch.
I don't think it's the players there attractin, but for whatever reason they just don't seem to perform when they're over there. So I feel that you're right about this. But also that the club itself seems to have lost it's direction and purpose.
|
|
Thu Sep 28, 2017 6:33 am
|
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8573
|
I think that Leigh will beat Catalan on their own patch and if so, they will deservedly keep their spot in SL.
Catalan under Laurent Frayssinous were utterly disappointing and Greg Bird as a marque player, even more so.
However, is SL actualy SL without a French club and whilst I enjoyed Wakefield's trip to Leigh, Perpignan it's the best weekend trip no the calendar so, I'm hoping that Les Cats win.
|
|
Thu Sep 28, 2017 6:41 am
|
Joined: Thu Jul 07, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 4782
Location: WF10 - just a small town in Wakefield
|
|
I will hunger for eternity, For tides they are beckoning, My heart forever bleeds, In this hollow veil - Hollow Veil - Realms - DARKHER - 2016
|
Thu Sep 28, 2017 7:42 am
|
Joined: Tue Sep 26, 2017 9:54 am
Posts: 3
|
Catalan. Need them in super league.
The only negative is McNamara may keep his his job if the stay up. His a total fraud!!!
|
|
Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:20 am
|
ant1
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 7:50 pm
Posts: 916
|
puroresu_boy wrote:
Catalan. Need them in super league.
The only negative is McNamara may keep his his job if the stay up. His a total fraud!!!
Apart from an annual weekend away what do Catalan bring to Super league?
They bring no support to away games, Catalan at home is always a flat game without atmosphere. At least Leigh fans are vocal and create some banter on the Western Terrace.
Catalan relegated and another negative on McBanana's CV
Leigh for me!
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ant1, Darrell, Egg Banjo, Hessle Roader, item ardull, Madderzahatter, puroresu_boy, rodney_trotter, The Daddy, wire-quin, Yahoo [Bot] and 176 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,638,913
|2,179
|76,252
|4,491
|SET
|