Who would you like to stay up?

Poll runs till Sun Oct 01, 2017 6:15 pm

Catalans
5
38%
Leigh
6
46%
Don't care
2
15%
 
Total votes : 13
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 11:02 pm
luke ShipleyRed Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Sep 21, 2017 6:06 pm
Posts: 10
Leigh,

Partly because I want to see what SL do if Catalans do go done. Mainly because I think that they need to reorganise, get rid of the dead wood. And give them something to aim for as a club. As at the moment they are just drifting and papering over the problems the club has.
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 11:19 pm
GUBRATS User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 1721
luke ShipleyRed wrote:
Leigh,

Partly because I want to see what SL do if Catalans do go done. Mainly because I think that they need to reorganise, get rid of the dead wood. And give them something to aim for as a club. As at the moment they are just drifting and papering over the problems the club has.


Quite simply , Catalans has become a holiday venue for both Souther hemisphere and English players , time for a French ' revolution ' , become a truly home country team
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 11:25 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 3091
Location: Shipley, Bradford
GUBRATS wrote:
Quite simply , Catalans has become a holiday venue for both Souther hemisphere and English players , time for a French ' revolution ' , become a truly home country team


I genuinely thought they were doing that when they had a spine of Escare/Gigot, Bosc, Walsh (granted not French), Pelissier, Mounis/Baitieri. They still have a lot of decent French players there, just need to get rid of the 'foreigners' and try build a truly French team with maybe 2-3 additions from elsewhere.

To be fair they may be the best team to get players from QLD and NSW cup, warm weather (mostly), exotic location, almost like home for them.
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 12:39 am
luke ShipleyRed Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Sep 21, 2017 6:06 pm
Posts: 10
GUBRATS wrote:
Quite simply , Catalans has become a holiday venue for both Souther hemisphere and English players , time for a French ' revolution ' , become a truly home country team


I could be wrong, but weren't there better years when they had more local players in the team? They were certainly more attractive to watch.

I don't think it's the players there attractin, but for whatever reason they just don't seem to perform when they're over there. So I feel that you're right about this. But also that the club itself seems to have lost it's direction and purpose.
