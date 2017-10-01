GUBRATS wrote:
Quite simply , Catalans has become a holiday venue for both Souther hemisphere and English players , time for a French ' revolution ' , become a truly home country team
I genuinely thought they were doing that when they had a spine of Escare/Gigot, Bosc, Walsh (granted not French), Pelissier, Mounis/Baitieri. They still have a lot of decent French players there, just need to get rid of the 'foreigners' and try build a truly French team with maybe 2-3 additions from elsewhere.
To be fair they may be the best team to get players from QLD and NSW cup, warm weather (mostly), exotic location, almost like home for them.
