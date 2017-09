I voted Catalans mainly cos they have bigger attendances, wider spread for the league, Perpignon is more interesting and generally nicer than Leigh.



However, I will say there is two sides to this. I want Catalans to stay up for the reasons I have said however I kind of want Leigh to stay up so that it is a different team going down. You know that if Leigh went down people would be saying that yes there is promotion/relegation but it just involved the two same teams as it did last year.