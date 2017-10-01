WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Who would you like to stay up.

Who would you like to stay up?

Poll runs till Sun Oct 01, 2017 6:15 pm

Catalans
2
33%
Leigh
4
67%
Don't care
0
No votes
 
Total votes : 6
Who would you like to stay up.
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 6:15 pm
supersuperfc
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun May 10, 2009 3:46 pm
Posts: 452
As it says on the tin. What would be your preference on Saturday?
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 7:59 pm
GIANT DAZ
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14842
Location: Overlooking the Canal
As someone who enjoys a yearly weekend in the South of France it's a no brainer for me - plenty of like for like Lancashire towns to visit !!

Allez Les Dragons !!!
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"

//adf.ly/1gMQkx

Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 8:04 pm
NickyKiss
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 21213
Location: WIGAN
Best for the game-Catalans stay up

Best for me (for a weekend away)-Catalans stay up

Leigh will win comfortably imo though. The Catalans team don't look to have any fight in them.
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 8:07 pm
SaleSlim
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Jan 22, 2011 9:16 am
Posts: 725
Has Cokey voted 4 times? ;)

Users browsing this forum: Bulls Boy 2011, Call Me God, CM Punk, DannyB, DGM, Frosties., H53a, JonB95, Mable_Syrup, Mungo Shoddyman, puroresu_boy, SaleSlim, teddypicker, Tharg The Mighty, The Devil's Advocate, tony1983, wigginswarrior, wigsey, year of the viking and 247 guests

