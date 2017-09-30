WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New league structure

Re: New league structure
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 9:48 pm
Jake the Peg
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26441
cravenpark1 wrote:
The only thing I would like to see is the million pound game scraped if we are keeping up and down 1 up 1 down will do


The suggestion that the winner of a comp made up of mainly part time teams should automatically replace the bottom team in SL is ridiculous
Re: New league structure
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 10:01 pm
wrencat1873
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8590
Super League 1 and Super League 2 is just playing around with words.
Super League 2 = Championship

TV companies are hard enough pressed to show SL, never mind second tier RL.
You could call it whatever the feck you want but, it will not matter.

Far better to expand the comp properly, to either 14 or 16 clubs and if this number cannot be funded, why the hell are we adding more expansion clubs into the mix.

The game is spitting in the wind and trying to expand what essentially is a domestic competition all over the world and whilst it will bring some short term exposure, the medium term is just bonkers and this will be born out at the end of next season in the qualifiers, when success will depend more on how the fixtures fall, than which is the "better" team.

There has to be a serious increase in the TV deal to make it worth while or, quite simply, we should not be getting involved in the North American experiment and even with increased funding, we are gambling with the games future.

There needs to be a clear strategy to deal with the games expansion, with appropriate increases in funding. If not, we are committing harakiri.
Re: New league structure
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 10:30 pm
bewareshadows
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Sep 26, 2009 12:43 pm
Posts: 8618
Location: Leeds
The structure is a red herring. The clubs need to generate more money through their fan base.

Just alternating the structure will do nothing to get more bums on seats and more people watching and hoping TV will be the saviour
We can be bold enough to make a stand and do battle for our views and beliefs. But we must strive to be mature enough not to resort to unnecessary personal attacks upon people with opposing views.
Re: New league structure
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 11:04 pm
the artist
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 6094
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
bewareshadows wrote:
The structure is a red herring. The clubs need to generate more money through their fan base.

Just alternating the structure will do nothing to get more bums on seats and more people watching and hoping TV will be the saviour


take your point but TV is the saviour of nearly all sports nowadays - gate money is becoming less and less important, especially at the top end
The referee's indecision is final
Re: New league structure
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 12:32 pm
bramleyrhino
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 15, 2002 4:39 pm
Posts: 11998
Location: Leeds 13
the artist wrote:
take your point but TV is the saviour of nearly all sports nowadays - gate money is becoming less and less important, especially at the top end


In reality it's a bit of both, but before we can go to broadcasters and demand more, we need to look at whether we as a sport are offering more.

The clubs simply have to expand their reach and grow their audiences. We need more people engaged with the sport, and we need more of the sort of people that broadcasters and advertisers are willing to pay to reach engaged with the sport.

And this is where I disagree with the anti-expansion sentiment, because I don't see heartland clubs doing that. I don't think they are capable of marketing the sport to those people, simply because I don't think they're good at marketing, because those new audiences aren't there, or because they have saturated their market. I simply don't see certain clubs growing their reach and their crowds beyond what they currently have. Clubs like Huddersfield are still giving away season tickets for £120-odd every year - is under selling the product really what passes for marketing over there?

I see teams like Catalans, like Toronto and like London as a way to address that. Clubs with potentially big markets, with an opportunity to reach the audiences that broadcasters and sponsors will pay to reach and an opportunity to expand our playing talent pool.

I keep reading that the sport needs to "focus on the heartlands", but what does this mean? Does it mean giving clubs more money? If so, from where, and what should this money be for? Does it mean giving more a place in Super League? If so, can those clubs sustain a competitive team - and how do those clubs enhance the sports appeal to new audiences? In short, what is the "end game" of "focusing on the heartlands"?
I wish everyone would read bramleyrhino's post two or three times just to get it through some thick skulls


Mr bramleyrhino speaks a lot of sense.


Jamie Jones-Buchanan wrote:
"I'd never forgive myself if a child of mine was born in Lancashire.
Re: New league structure
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 12:55 pm
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2131
All these suggestions go to show that the answer really isn't that simple.

If we didn't have so many weak clubs this wouldn't be such an issue.
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
Re: New league structure
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 1:10 pm
supersuperfc
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun May 10, 2009 3:46 pm
Posts: 466
6,888 fans turned up yesterday to watch arguably there most important game for years.
6,888.
Re: New league structure
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 1:19 pm
barham red
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2007 7:09 am
Posts: 5144
bramleyrhino wrote:
In reality it's a bit of both, but before we can go to broadcasters and demand more, we need to look at whether we as a sport are offering more.

The clubs simply have to expand their reach and grow their audiences. We need more people engaged with the sport, and we need more of the sort of people that broadcasters and advertisers are willing to pay to reach engaged with the sport.

And this is where I disagree with the anti-expansion sentiment, because I don't see heartland clubs doing that. I don't think they are capable of marketing the sport to those people, simply because I don't think they're good at marketing, because those new audiences aren't there, or because they have saturated their market. I simply don't see certain clubs growing their reach and their crowds beyond what they currently have. Clubs like Huddersfield are still giving away season tickets for £120-odd every year - is under selling the product really what passes for marketing over there?

I see teams like Catalans, like Toronto and like London as a way to address that. Clubs with potentially big markets, with an opportunity to reach the audiences that broadcasters and sponsors will pay to reach and an opportunity to expand our playing talent pool.

I keep reading that the sport needs to "focus on the heartlands", but what does this mean? Does it mean giving clubs more money? If so, from where, and what should this money be for? Does it mean giving more a place in Super League? If so, can those clubs sustain a competitive team - and how do those clubs enhance the sports appeal to new audiences? In short, what is the "end game" of "focusing on the heartlands"?


I think it's a fine balance of expansion whilst not throwing away tradition. Expansion needs to be exactly that, expanding the comp not just the geography. What I mean is that introducing eg. Toronto will be good but to do that we shouldn't collapse leigh which is what we seem to do.

TV is critical but to appeal to tv we need to fill stadiums as well. Why would tv be interested in a product fans can't be bothered to attend.

No easy answer
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM