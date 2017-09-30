WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New league structure

Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 9:48 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
cravenpark1 wrote:
The only thing I would like to see is the million pound game scraped if we are keeping up and down 1 up 1 down will do


The suggestion that the winner of a comp made up of mainly part time teams should automatically replace the bottom team in SL is ridiculous
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 10:01 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Super League 1 and Super League 2 is just playing around with words.
Super League 2 = Championship

TV companies are hard enough pressed to show SL, never mind second tier RL.
You could call it whatever the feck you want but, it will not matter.

Far better to expand the comp properly, to either 14 or 16 clubs and if this number cannot be funded, why the hell are we adding more expansion clubs into the mix.

The game is spitting in the wind and trying to expand what essentially is a domestic competition all over the world and whilst it will bring some short term exposure, the medium term is just bonkers and this will be born out at the end of next season in the qualifiers, when success will depend more on how the fixtures fall, than which is the "better" team.

There has to be a serious increase in the TV deal to make it worth while or, quite simply, we should not be getting involved in the North American experiment and even with increased funding, we are gambling with the games future.

There needs to be a clear strategy to deal with the games expansion, with appropriate increases in funding. If not, we are committing harakiri.
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 10:30 pm
bewareshadows User avatar
The structure is a red herring. The clubs need to generate more money through their fan base.

Just alternating the structure will do nothing to get more bums on seats and more people watching and hoping TV will be the saviour
We can be bold enough to make a stand and do battle for our views and beliefs. But we must strive to be mature enough not to resort to unnecessary personal attacks upon people with opposing views.
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 11:04 pm
the artist User avatar
bewareshadows wrote:
The structure is a red herring. The clubs need to generate more money through their fan base.

Just alternating the structure will do nothing to get more bums on seats and more people watching and hoping TV will be the saviour


take your point but TV is the saviour of nearly all sports nowadays - gate money is becoming less and less important, especially at the top end
