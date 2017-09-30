Super League 1 and Super League 2 is just playing around with words.

Super League 2 = Championship



TV companies are hard enough pressed to show SL, never mind second tier RL.

You could call it whatever the feck you want but, it will not matter.



Far better to expand the comp properly, to either 14 or 16 clubs and if this number cannot be funded, why the hell are we adding more expansion clubs into the mix.



The game is spitting in the wind and trying to expand what essentially is a domestic competition all over the world and whilst it will bring some short term exposure, the medium term is just bonkers and this will be born out at the end of next season in the qualifiers, when success will depend more on how the fixtures fall, than which is the "better" team.



There has to be a serious increase in the TV deal to make it worth while or, quite simply, we should not be getting involved in the North American experiment and even with increased funding, we are gambling with the games future.



There needs to be a clear strategy to deal with the games expansion, with appropriate increases in funding. If not, we are committing harakiri.