Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 5:58 pm
Mr Churchill




We need to keep the current structure until a new TV deal is agreed from 2022 (unless the current deal with SKY can be re-negotiated).
Then, the new TV deal would allow a revised, long term structure.

In broad terms, we need a 5 year TV deal that pays £45 million a year in the first year, increasing by inflation. To sell this, we need a minimum of 2 French teams (Catalans & Toulouse) and two North American teams (Toronto & Another).

That would allow the following structure:

Super League 1 : 12 teams
Super League 2 : 12 teams
National League : 12 teams

Below this would be the Community/Amateur game league pyramid

Central Funding:

Super League 1 AND Super League 2 clubs: £1.5 million per annum each
National League clubs: 25% of above = £375,000 per annum each
£4.5 million per annum to be retained by the RFL centrally (including a provision for any team relegated from Super League 2 to the National League to receive a "parachute payment" of 90% of previous central funding for one year only).

Format

All clubs play every other team in their league home and away = 22 events per annum

Super League 1

Team fishing season top awarded the Minor Premiership Trophy
Top 8 play-off culminating in a Grand Final to decide Super League Champions (on same format and on same weekends as the Australian NRL play-offs)
Super League Champions and NRL Champions to play each other for the World Club Championship two weeks after their respective Grand Finals
Bottom club relegated to Super League 2.

Super League 2

Top 8 play-off culminating in a Grand Final to decide Super League 2 Champions (on same format and on same weekends as the Australian NRL play-offs). Grand Final winner promoted to Super League 1
Bottom club relegated to National League (but with 90% of central funding provided in year one after relegation only).

National League

Top 8 play-off culminating in a Grand Final to decide National League Champions (on same format and on same weekends as the Australian NRL play-offs). Grand Final Winner promoted to Super League 2.
Remaining 11 teams have to apply annually for "Re-election" to the National League (along with any other clubs (new or otherwise) wishing to join).

Salary cap

Same salary cap (say £2.5 million per annum) (with marquee player and other exemptions) to apply to all three divisions.

Outcome

• A sensible, long term structure that anybody can understand and accept as credible.
• Fewer fixtures than now to avoid top player burn out
• Fewer fixtures to allow for mid season representative fixtures (to tie in with dates of Australian State of Origin series matches)
• Challenge Cup matches can be programmed in on sensible fixed dates
• Every Super League 1 and 2 club to be required to hold one annual "On the Road" fixture in lieu of one home match (to replace Magic Weekend etc).
• Annual opportunity for any well funded new club (New York? Montreal? Barcelona?) to apply to join the pyramid structure at National League level and with the same salary cap as all other clubs and a clear (if not easy) available pathway to Super League 1
• All depends on a new TV deal at the level the game deserves
Re: New league structure
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 6:29 pm
puroresu_boy



I like that games be taken on the road. It's ridiculous that this hasn't been mandated already. We had a world cup here and didn't take games on the road which was absurd. Games need to be played in London, Bristol, Leicester and beyond. Go worldwide ad take games to Dubai, Hong Kong, USA.

I don't like the idea that a new franchise is needs to start below super league. If we get a Money Mark who wants to start a franchise in New York then assess the business and if it's doable get them straight into Superleague.
Re: New league structure
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 9:59 pm
luke ShipleyRed



I'm just curious as given that in 5/6 months there is going to announce another Canadian club tor start in 2019. And that New York, Dublin, Newcastle, Bristol & Coventry (specifically Wasps), are all believed to be strongly in favour of launching a club (especially if licencing were to come back), where you would place these clubs. As your already advocating dropping at least 4 clubs from each division already. And getting rid of 4 to 8 although (theres15/16 clubs already in league 1, till Oxford and Gloucestershire merge as is being reported.
Hull KR the pride of East Hull.
Re: New league structure
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 1:45 am
luke ShipleyRed



If we are changing the structure.

I'd have.

SL
14 teams, play each other home and away. Top 6 play off, 3 v 6, 4 v 5, Then lowest placed winner faces 1, 2 v the other winner. 14th placed team relegated, 13 plays mpg game against 2nd in the championship at a neutral venue.

CHAMPIONSHIP
14 teams. 1st automatically prompted, 2nd as said above. 3,4,5,6 play off for league shield. Bottom team relegated. Next to bottom place 2nd in league 1 on the saume day but before the above mpg.

LEAGUE 1
16 teams, play each other home and away, Promotional issues as mentioned above. 3,4,5,6 play off for shield.

WORLD CLUB CHALLENGE.
SL winners v NRL winners, Challenge cup winners v 1st in the NRL (If same as GF Winners then in SL top placed team in SL, NRL GF Losers).
Games to be held in neutral venues i.e USA, Canada,Spain,Italy etc.

EXPANSION CLUBS.
Start in league 1, to build a fan based etc, so if it does go unfortunately wrong - A) it doesn't cause to much disruption to the game. B) If they're higher up, they will still hopefully have a core support based, and local support that it shouldn't effect them to much.

CHALLENGE CUP
Finnish it by last bank holiday in May. Clubs who get home draws, Should be made to offer season ticket holders there seat for half price. No game till the final should be more than £20, most less. Final still at Wembley.

MAGIC WEEKEND & SUMMER BASH.
Because of the above suggestion with regards the challenge cup. The summer bash would be moved to the 1st bank holiday weekend in may.
The magic weekend I would move to the last weekend of the season.

TRANSFERS
All signings and loan deals should be completed by the 1st game of the season. The window shouldn't start again till the end of the season. You can do deals, just not announce them, if you have injuries use your youngesters.

INTERNATIONALS
The world cup is obviously every 4 years. So I'll do it from this year. 2017 world cup. 2019 A Hemisphere cup, Southern hemisphere (Australia, New Zealand, PSG, Cook Islands, Tonga, Samoa, USA 1 other). Northern Hemisphere (England, Wales,Ireland, Scotland, France, Italy, Canada and 1 other). 2 groups of 4, 1 v 2 as semi's, final. The 1 other would involve a competition of smaller nations the year before, winner takes said place.
2020 - British Lions v Anzac's (obviously a combined Aussie & Kiwi side)tests. 3 test, plus full tour I.e. Midweek and Saturday games. Repeat every 4 years.

I would also alternative between hemisphere so 2017 WC Australia, 2020 Lions test northern hemisphere etc.2021 WC northern hemisphere. 2023 lions tests Southern hemisphere.

Just a few ideas how I would like to see RL move forward.
Hull KR the pride of East Hull.
Re: New league structure
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 8:28 am
cravenpark1






The only thing I would like to see is the million pound game scraped if we are keeping up and down 1 up 1 down will do
JOHN THE REDBOY I have been a rovers fan all my life and my grandkids are as well
Re: New league structure
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 11:46 am
wire-quin






Exciting times we just need swap out Woodsy with a visionary.
Mac out!
Re: New league structure
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 4:24 pm
the artist






by 2020 i would have a 16 team superleague all based on franchising along the line of the nrl. i would also look at the possibility of introducing bye rounds for some of the teams. all teams play each other home and away, and no magic weekend - instead properly marketed on the road games to be introduced. this way we don't get the same 2 teams playing each other 4 times or more a season. end of season top 8 play off again along the lines of the nrl. like it or not the nrl system works, it produces high quality games and they don't tinker with the structure as much as we do. i know people will say we don't have 16 teams of sufficient quality but really if we can't put together a 16 team top flight given the developments in the game over the last couple of years we might as well not bother.
The referee's indecision is final

