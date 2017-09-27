We need to keep the current structure until a new TV deal is agreed from 2022 (unless the current deal with SKY can be re-negotiated).

Then, the new TV deal would allow a revised, long term structure.



In broad terms, we need a 5 year TV deal that pays £45 million a year in the first year, increasing by inflation. To sell this, we need a minimum of 2 French teams (Catalans & Toulouse) and two North American teams (Toronto & Another).



That would allow the following structure:



Super League 1 : 12 teams

Super League 2 : 12 teams

National League : 12 teams



Below this would be the Community/Amateur game league pyramid



Central Funding:



Super League 1 AND Super League 2 clubs: £1.5 million per annum each

National League clubs: 25% of above = £375,000 per annum each

£4.5 million per annum to be retained by the RFL centrally (including a provision for any team relegated from Super League 2 to the National League to receive a "parachute payment" of 90% of previous central funding for one year only).



Format



All clubs play every other team in their league home and away = 22 events per annum



Super League 1



Team fishing season top awarded the Minor Premiership Trophy

Top 8 play-off culminating in a Grand Final to decide Super League Champions (on same format and on same weekends as the Australian NRL play-offs)

Super League Champions and NRL Champions to play each other for the World Club Championship two weeks after their respective Grand Finals

Bottom club relegated to Super League 2.



Super League 2



Top 8 play-off culminating in a Grand Final to decide Super League 2 Champions (on same format and on same weekends as the Australian NRL play-offs). Grand Final winner promoted to Super League 1

Bottom club relegated to National League (but with 90% of central funding provided in year one after relegation only).



National League



Top 8 play-off culminating in a Grand Final to decide National League Champions (on same format and on same weekends as the Australian NRL play-offs). Grand Final Winner promoted to Super League 2.

Remaining 11 teams have to apply annually for "Re-election" to the National League (along with any other clubs (new or otherwise) wishing to join).



Salary cap



Same salary cap (say £2.5 million per annum) (with marquee player and other exemptions) to apply to all three divisions.



Outcome



• A sensible, long term structure that anybody can understand and accept as credible.

• Fewer fixtures than now to avoid top player burn out

• Fewer fixtures to allow for mid season representative fixtures (to tie in with dates of Australian State of Origin series matches)

• Challenge Cup matches can be programmed in on sensible fixed dates

• Every Super League 1 and 2 club to be required to hold one annual "On the Road" fixture in lieu of one home match (to replace Magic Weekend etc).

• Annual opportunity for any well funded new club (New York? Montreal? Barcelona?) to apply to join the pyramid structure at National League level and with the same salary cap as all other clubs and a clear (if not easy) available pathway to Super League 1

• All depends on a new TV deal at the level the game deserves