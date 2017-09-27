WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New league structure

We need to keep the current structure until a new TV deal is agreed from 2022 (unless the current deal with SKY can be re-negotiated).
Then, the new TV deal would allow a revised, long term structure.

In broad terms, we need a 5 year TV deal that pays £45 million a year in the first year, increasing by inflation. To sell this, we need a minimum of 2 French teams (Catalans & Toulouse) and two North American teams (Toronto & Another).

That would allow the following structure:

Super League 1 : 12 teams
Super League 2 : 12 teams
National League : 12 teams

Below this would be the Community/Amateur game league pyramid

Central Funding:

Super League 1 AND Super League 2 clubs: £1.5 million per annum each
National League clubs: 25% of above = £375,000 per annum each
£4.5 million per annum to be retained by the RFL centrally (including a provision for any team relegated from Super League 2 to the National League to receive a "parachute payment" of 90% of previous central funding for one year only).

Format

All clubs play every other team in their league home and away = 22 events per annum

Super League 1

Team fishing season top awarded the Minor Premiership Trophy
Top 8 play-off culminating in a Grand Final to decide Super League Champions (on same format and on same weekends as the Australian NRL play-offs)
Super League Champions and NRL Champions to play each other for the World Club Championship two weeks after their respective Grand Finals
Bottom club relegated to Super League 2.

Super League 2

Top 8 play-off culminating in a Grand Final to decide Super League 2 Champions (on same format and on same weekends as the Australian NRL play-offs). Grand Final winner promoted to Super League 1
Bottom club relegated to National League (but with 90% of central funding provided in year one after relegation only).

National League

Top 8 play-off culminating in a Grand Final to decide National League Champions (on same format and on same weekends as the Australian NRL play-offs). Grand Final Winner promoted to Super League 2.
Remaining 11 teams have to apply annually for "Re-election" to the National League (along with any other clubs (new or otherwise) wishing to join).

Salary cap

Same salary cap (say £2.5 million per annum) (with marquee player and other exemptions) to apply to all three divisions.

Outcome

• A sensible, long term structure that anybody can understand and accept as credible.
• Fewer fixtures than now to avoid top player burn out
• Fewer fixtures to allow for mid season representative fixtures (to tie in with dates of Australian State of Origin series matches)
• Challenge Cup matches can be programmed in on sensible fixed dates
• Every Super League 1 and 2 club to be required to hold one annual "On the Road" fixture in lieu of one home match (to replace Magic Weekend etc).
• Annual opportunity for any well funded new club (New York? Montreal? Barcelona?) to apply to join the pyramid structure at National League level and with the same salary cap as all other clubs and a clear (if not easy) available pathway to Super League 1
• All depends on a new TV deal at the level the game deserves
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 6:29 pm
puroresu_boy Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Sep 26, 2017 9:54 am
Posts: 2
I like that games be taken on the road. It's ridiculous that this hasn't been mandated already. We had a world cup here and didn't take games on the road which was absurd. Games need to be played in London, Bristol, Leicester and beyond. Go worldwide ad take games to Dubai, Hong Kong, USA.

I don't like the idea that a new franchise is needs to start below super league. If we get a Money Mark who wants to start a franchise in New York then assess the business and if it's doable get them straight into Superleague.
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 9:59 pm
luke ShipleyRed Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Sep 21, 2017 6:06 pm
Posts: 9
I'm just curious as given that in 5/6 months there is going to announce another Canadian club tor start in 2019. And that New York, Dublin, Newcastle, Bristol & Coventry (specifically Wasps), are all believed to be strongly in favour of launching a club (especially if licencing were to come back), where you would place these clubs. As your already advocating dropping at least 4 clubs from each division already. And getting rid of 4 to 8 although (theres15/16 clubs already in league 1, till Oxford and Gloucestershire merge as is being reported.

