England squad is rubbish. No dedicated F/B. Lomax is no longer F/B at Saints, Ratchford not a F/B, also had a rubbish season. Kevin Brown 6/7 only had a couple of average games where he has performed above the poor level of the rest of the Wire team.

I think James Graham is slowing down now and starting to show his age, otherwise the Bulldogs would not have sold him.