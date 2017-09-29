Post a reply



1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 47 posts • Page 5 of 5 roger daly Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm

Posts: 3079

bullinenemyland wrote: No disrespect, but should he not have appreciated or considered that this could be a possibility when he signed up to join the team. And yes, folk don't get that many holidays but he cannot have his cake and eat it. He is a professional (part time is beside the point) and therefore he should clearly have considered this before signing the contract.



Also, Aston and other clubs banging on about this... they all had a vote and the majority agreed to this. No good now complaining that they have extra travel or no away support to cash in on. Did they not think about that at the time?



The lack of foresight is highly frustrating for me as I have an "If it can happen, it probably will happen" attitude. Always air on the side of caution otherwise you end up being in admin three times before eventually getting liquidated!!!



Aston wants to ask himself, if he really wanted to play that game so badly in the UK should his team not have performed better so they earned the right to?



By switching to PT and loading your side with PNG imports, you roll the dice and take your chances. The Bulls are going to have to consider this next season although if they too start moaning and groaning I won't be backing their argument.









I wouldn't say having 3 PNG players would be classed as loading the team with them.



Let's take the bank holiday farce. All other games were played Monday afternoon but Toulouse kicked off at 8 in the evening and no flights home from Toulouse so the team had to travel 5 hours on the coach to get to an airport where they could get a flight from, so no chance of getting to work on the Tuesday. To say players should of took this into account before they signed is quite strange



There seems to be a lot of hatred towards Sheffield in all of your points you were trying to make and I can't say I agree with much that you said,have they upset you somewhere along the way. Are you one of the ones that said Sheffield should of let the Bulls sign Chisholm on a free instead of insisting on a fee for one of their players I wouldn't say having 3 PNG players would be classed as loading the team with them.Let's take the bank holiday farce. All other games were played Monday afternoon but Toulouse kicked off at 8 in the evening and no flights home from Toulouse so the team had to travel 5 hours on the coach to get to an airport where they could get a flight from, so no chance of getting to work on the Tuesday. To say players should of took this into account before they signed is quite strangeThere seems to be a lot of hatred towards Sheffield in all of your points you were trying to make and I can't say I agree with much that you said,have they upset you somewhere along the way. Are you one of the ones that said Sheffield should of let the Bulls sign Chisholm on a free instead of insisting on a fee for one of their players rugbyreddog

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm

Posts: 4029

Location: Hornsea



Website Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm4029Hornsea Here's a thought. Whilst it may be that the Dr keeps away from RL do you think he may indulge his wife and let her buy the Bulls. If he is no longer involved in a team that would remove one of the impediments of her owning one. Fr13daY

Strong-running second rower



Joined: Wed Aug 01, 2012 12:55 pm

Posts: 455

Location: A floating palace of ignorance



Website Wed Aug 01, 2012 12:55 pm455A floating palace of ignorance rugbyreddog wrote: Here's a thought. Whilst it may be that the Dr keeps away from RL do you think he may indulge his wife and let her buy the Bulls. If he is no longer involved in a team that would remove one of the impediments of her owning one.



I think that is a lot more likely than the good doctor buying us. I think that is a lot more likely than the good doctor buying us. Never trust a man who, when left alone in a room with a tea cosy, doesn't try it on. Bulliac

100% League Network



Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm

Posts: 9671

Location: Bradbados

Leaving aside the part time/full time thing, I'm slightly puzzled at Mark Mexico having bother with his visa in France.



A few years back, when still in SL (iirc), we attempted to sign Greg Bird but were unable to do so because British authorities wouldn't grant him a visa. A few short months later he turned up at Odsal, playing, presumably legally, for Catalans as France HAD granted him a visa. Now, I've no problem with one country taking a different view on the visa situation, as we are, even though members of the same union, different countries, but if we (the UK) allowed Bird to play here under his French visa, surely the same European rules apply in reverse and Mark Mexico should be able to play in France under his British visa? Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.

Mark Twain



Build Bridges NOT Walls Smack him Jimmy

Cheeky half-back



Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm

Posts: 612

Location: Depends whose asking

On the Koukash thing - I'd be happy for the Doc or his missus to buy the Bulls - they cant possibly do any worse than where we are now.



On the Eagles-Toulouse thing that just underlines the comical state our game is in now.

The RFL pushing to have any country involved but dont consider the practicalities of it for the players / teams / league structure.



Thats just my opinion - I'm not asking if anyone agrees or disagrees. bullinenemyland

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Sep 19, 2006 5:02 pm

Posts: 1481

roger daly wrote: I wouldn't say having 3 PNG players would be classed as loading the team with them.



Let's take the bank holiday farce. All other games were played Monday afternoon but Toulouse kicked off at 8 in the evening and no flights home from Toulouse so the team had to travel 5 hours on the coach to get to an airport where they could get a flight from, so no chance of getting to work on the Tuesday. To say players should of took this into account before they signed is quite strange



There seems to be a lot of hatred towards Sheffield in all of your points you were trying to make and I can't say I agree with much that you said,have they upset you somewhere along the way. Are you one of the ones that said Sheffield should of let the Bulls sign Chisholm on a free instead of insisting on a fee for one of their players



woh woh woh Roger, you've taken this way too to heart than I would have wanted to.



It was a genuine question that if you were a paid professional regardless of the standard, should you not have considered this would be an option? The question is yes because it clearly did happen. The flights to Toulouse haven't suddenly changed this year, they were the same last year and the year before that. Surely when Toulouse applied to the RFL, the clubs that voted them in should have considered this?



And as for the "hatred" towards Sheffield, absolutely not. Couldn't disagree more. I have nothing to say bad about the club especially after they were royally shafted in the whole Hudds/Sheffield debacle. I only referenced them as you pointed to the article about said player and Aston is quoted in it saying it was unfair to have to play it in France. Again, the rules were set out at the start of the season so he must have known there was a chance of playing this game in France. Toulouse have earned the right to play the game at their home venue so that's the right thing to do... maybe choosing a time where flights and travel would have be easier however, that's a different argument and one I think he would be right to suggest.



Please do not go twisting my words and making out I've got an agenda against the club. Not true. I've never said anything about Chisholm being allowed to leave free (the signing fee only went to prove he had a contract). I've also never had any beef with you and don't wish to. You're posts have always seem fair and reflective of the actual goings on so I usually respect what you have to say. On this occasion you're wrong so i think its only fair that I point that out.



As an aside, I'm glad your lad has signed on. think he's a great signing for us and hopefully will put some more local pride back into the shirt. Its what we have needed for some time. woh woh woh Roger, you've taken this way too to heart than I would have wanted to.It was a genuine question that if you were a paid professional regardless of the standard, should you not have considered this would be an option? The question is yes because it clearly did happen. The flights to Toulouse haven't suddenly changed this year, they were the same last year and the year before that. Surely when Toulouse applied to the RFL, the clubs that voted them in should have considered this?And as for the "hatred" towards Sheffield, absolutely not. Couldn't disagree more. I have nothing to say bad about the club especially after they were royally shafted in the whole Hudds/Sheffield debacle. I only referenced them as you pointed to the article about said player and Aston is quoted in it saying it was unfair to have to play it in France. Again, the rules were set out at the start of the season so he must have known there was a chance of playing this game in France. Toulouse have earned the right to play the game at their home venue so that's the right thing to do... maybe choosing a time where flights and travel would have be easier however, that's a different argument and one I think he would be right to suggest.Please do not go twisting my words and making out I've got an agenda against the club. Not true. I've never said anything about Chisholm being allowed to leave free (the signing fee only went to prove he had a contract). I've also never had any beef with you and don't wish to. You're posts have always seem fair and reflective of the actual goings on so I usually respect what you have to say. On this occasion you're wrong so i think its only fair that I point that out.As an aside, I'm glad your lad has signed on. think he's a great signing for us and hopefully will put some more local pride back into the shirt. Its what we have needed for some time. Don't think i'm biased...

...i'm just very narrow minded!!!!!!! roger daly Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm

Posts: 3079

bullinenemyland wrote: woh woh woh Roger, you've taken this way too to heart than I would have wanted to.



It was a genuine question that if you were a paid professional regardless of the standard, should you not have considered this would be an option? The question is yes because it clearly did happen. The flights to Toulouse haven't suddenly changed this year, they were the same last year and the year before that. Surely when Toulouse applied to the RFL, the clubs that voted them in should have considered this?



And as for the "hatred" towards Sheffield, absolutely not. Couldn't disagree more. I have nothing to say bad about the club especially after they were royally shafted in the whole Hudds/Sheffield debacle. I only referenced them as you pointed to the article about said player and Aston is quoted in it saying it was unfair to have to play it in France. Again, the rules were set out at the start of the season so he must have known there was a chance of playing this game in France. Toulouse have earned the right to play the game at their home venue so that's the right thing to do... maybe choosing a time where flights and travel would have be easier however, that's a different argument and one I think he would be right to suggest.



Please do not go twisting my words and making out I've got an agenda against the club. Not true. I've never said anything about Chisholm being allowed to leave free (the signing fee only went to prove he had a contract). I've also never had any beef with you and don't wish to. You're posts have always seem fair and reflective of the actual goings on so I usually respect what you have to say. On this occasion you're wrong so i think its only fair that I point that out.



As an aside, I'm glad your lad has signed on. think he's a great signing for us and hopefully will put some more local pride back into the shirt. Its what we have needed for some time.





Hello mate. First of all I should say looking back at my response I guess I did take it the wrong way ha, apologies for that



Watching Sheffield a lot these last 2 years I have developed a big soft spot for them and hope they do well in the future. They continue to punch above their weight and hope that continues. They don't have a large fan base but they are very loyal and passionate. They have been bummed on more than one occasion in the last few year, a bit like us I suppose



Not wanting to fall out with anybody on here, so I will admit I took it the wrong way



And thank you for the kind words about my lad Hello mate. First of all I should say looking back at my response I guess I did take it the wrong way ha, apologies for thatWatching Sheffield a lot these last 2 years I have developed a big soft spot for them and hope they do well in the future. They continue to punch above their weight and hope that continues. They don't have a large fan base but they are very loyal and passionate. They have been bummed on more than one occasion in the last few year, a bit like us I supposeNot wanting to fall out with anybody on here, so I will admit I took it the wrong wayAnd thank you for the kind words about my lad Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: AndyMc88, BeechwoodBull, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Bullmans Parade, bullocks, Bullsmad, BullyBully13, domthebull, Ed3, Fr13daY, MDF3, RickyF1, roger daly, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, tackler thommo, thepimp007 and 334 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 47 posts • Page 5 of 5 Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,642,254 3,174 76,267 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Sat 7th Oct : 18:00 SL CASTLEFORD v LEEDS TV Fri 27th Oct : 10:00 WC:A AUSSIES v ENGLAND TV Sat 28th Oct : 06:00 WC:C PNG v WAL TV Sat 28th Oct : 08:10 WC:B KIWIS v SAM TV Sat 28th Oct : 10:40 WC:D FIJI v USA TV ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM

























