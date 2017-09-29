bullinenemyland wrote: No disrespect, but should he not have appreciated or considered that this could be a possibility when he signed up to join the team. And yes, folk don't get that many holidays but he cannot have his cake and eat it. He is a professional (part time is beside the point) and therefore he should clearly have considered this before signing the contract.



Also, Aston and other clubs banging on about this... they all had a vote and the majority agreed to this. No good now complaining that they have extra travel or no away support to cash in on. Did they not think about that at the time?



The lack of foresight is highly frustrating for me as I have an "If it can happen, it probably will happen" attitude. Always air on the side of caution otherwise you end up being in admin three times before eventually getting liquidated!!!



Aston wants to ask himself, if he really wanted to play that game so badly in the UK should his team not have performed better so they earned the right to?



By switching to PT and loading your side with PNG imports, you roll the dice and take your chances. The Bulls are going to have to consider this next season although if they too start moaning and groaning I won't be backing their argument.

I wouldn't say having 3 PNG players would be classed as loading the team with them.Let's take the bank holiday farce. All other games were played Monday afternoon but Toulouse kicked off at 8 in the evening and no flights home from Toulouse so the team had to travel 5 hours on the coach to get to an airport where they could get a flight from, so no chance of getting to work on the Tuesday. To say players should of took this into account before they signed is quite strangeThere seems to be a lot of hatred towards Sheffield in all of your points you were trying to make and I can't say I agree with much that you said,have they upset you somewhere along the way. Are you one of the ones that said Sheffield should of let the Bulls sign Chisholm on a free instead of insisting on a fee for one of their players