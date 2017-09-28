My take on Koukash has always been that he's learned from his mistakes. When he took over Salford, he made a LOT of errors. Thought coming in and throwing money at everything would solve all problems and encourage 60,000 fans to abandon Man Utd and come to watch Salford. He alienated a lot of long time and loyal fans, and he burned bridges with them while shouting his mouth off.
Over the years, I think he's realised those errors and now realises there's more to it. He's done his absolute best to rebuild some of those bridges, whilst using his money more wisely instead of just targeting superstars here for a pay packet only. He's learned that the fanbase won't just "show up" and there's more to getting people to turn up than a winning side.
If he could do it all over again, I think it would be more successful for him. Maybe not with Salford, as they still wouldn't be getting 20,000 crowds (the fanbase just isn't there), but they'd at least be getting around the 6-7,000 mark. If he were to go to another club, I think he'd do a better job this time around.
For those reasons, I would very much welcome him at Bradford. Sort out the money loss instantly, plow some money into building a team capable of getting back into Super League, then watch the old fanbase start to slowly creep back (as long as he doesn't mouth off at them too early). Just as long as he doesn't sack off the academy like he did at Salford, which was a ridiculous short term measure and would be a disaster at Bradford.