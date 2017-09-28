WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Koukash rumoured to be quitting Salford

Board index Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Koukash rumoured to be quitting Salford

Post a reply
Re: Koukash rumoured to be quitting Salford
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 6:29 pm
HamsterChops User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2808
Location: No longer Bradford
Scarey71 wrote:
Never thought I'd see a Hudds fan laughing at anyone's crowd sizes but I just have...what a time to be alive......


Edited for accuracy
Re: Koukash rumoured to be quitting Salford
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 10:28 am
roger daly Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 3076
http://www.thestar.co.uk/sport/rugby-le ... -1-8778734

Nothing to do with Koukash but didn't want to start a new thread

Have a see what Ben Blackmore has done. Stupidity or dedicated???
Should he of even had to make the decision?
Re: Koukash rumoured to be quitting Salford
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 10:33 am
rugbyreddog User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 4020
Location: Hornsea
This is the problem when you mix F/T & P/T teams in a competition that also involves international teams. Interesting that on a previous trip they had to play and travel on the same day. They won't be able to do that when they play Toronto.
Re: Koukash rumoured to be quitting Salford
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 10:38 am
Bull Mania User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4799
Only going to be worse next year. Catalans possibly, Toulouse and Toronto some lads only get 20 holidays a year and half could be spent on taking time off to play rugby. Im all for expansion, but with another Canadian team and a New York team in the pipeline, i think its time for a possible seperate French league IMO
Re: Koukash rumoured to be quitting Salford
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 10:39 am
Nothus User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4451
Location: Bradford
roger daly wrote:
http://www.thestar.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/sheffield-eagles/sheffield-eagles-visa-issues-blight-build-up-to-shield-final-with-toulouse-1-8778734

Nothing to do with Koukash but didn't want to start a new thread

Have a see what Ben Blackmore has done. Stupidity or dedicated???
Should he of even had to make the decision?


He shouldn't have had to make that decision, but it is stupidity because in all likelihood Sheffield are going to get mullered anyway so he's basically quit his job for nothing.
Re: Koukash rumoured to be quitting Salford
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 10:43 am
roger daly Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 3076
My lad has taken today of unpaid to be able to go to France today, as he did last time they played them in the 8s on August bank holiday Monday night. They had a 5 hour coach journey to the airport on the way home as there was no flights from Toulose, so they all missed work the next day as well.
Re: Koukash rumoured to be quitting Salford
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 12:18 pm
Duckman User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3895
Location: Waiting for an announcement...
The danger for Salford now is who picks up all the debt and covers any future loses? (Im assuming they don't make a profit at the mo) Pretty sure the Dr hasn't cleared all the debt, maybe he will as he leaves but I somehow doubt it. And with crowds dipping to 1400 unless there is another money man in the trust that is taking over I'd say Salford are certainties for the middle 8's and might be heading for the championship, at best.

For obvious reasons we've been mentioned in this news story, but do we;
A-think there actually is the possibility of the Dr getting involved at Odsal? (some claimed he already was involved behind the scenes IIRC)
B-would we all welcome the Dr and his money? and the ensuing roller coaster as opposed to the slow and steady rebuild we hope AC is currently on with?
Re: Koukash rumoured to be quitting Salford
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 1:01 pm
HamsterChops User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2808
Location: No longer Bradford
My take on Koukash has always been that he's learned from his mistakes. When he took over Salford, he made a LOT of errors. Thought coming in and throwing money at everything would solve all problems and encourage 60,000 fans to abandon Man Utd and come to watch Salford. He alienated a lot of long time and loyal fans, and he burned bridges with them while shouting his mouth off.

Over the years, I think he's realised those errors and now realises there's more to it. He's done his absolute best to rebuild some of those bridges, whilst using his money more wisely instead of just targeting superstars here for a pay packet only. He's learned that the fanbase won't just "show up" and there's more to getting people to turn up than a winning side.

If he could do it all over again, I think it would be more successful for him. Maybe not with Salford, as they still wouldn't be getting 20,000 crowds (the fanbase just isn't there), but they'd at least be getting around the 6-7,000 mark. If he were to go to another club, I think he'd do a better job this time around.

For those reasons, I would very much welcome him at Bradford. Sort out the money loss instantly, plow some money into building a team capable of getting back into Super League, then watch the old fanbase start to slowly creep back (as long as he doesn't mouth off at them too early). Just as long as he doesn't sack off the academy like he did at Salford, which was a ridiculous short term measure and would be a disaster at Bradford.
Re: Koukash rumoured to be quitting Salford
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 1:03 pm
bullinenemyland User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 19, 2006 5:02 pm
Posts: 1480
roger daly wrote:
http://www.thestar.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/sheffield-eagles/sheffield-eagles-visa-issues-blight-build-up-to-shield-final-with-toulouse-1-8778734

Nothing to do with Koukash but didn't want to start a new thread

Have a see what Ben Blackmore has done. Stupidity or dedicated???
Should he of even had to make the decision?


No disrespect, but should he not have appreciated or considered that this could be a possibility when he signed up to join the team. And yes, folk don't get that many holidays but he cannot have his cake and eat it. He is a professional (part time is beside the point) and therefore he should clearly have considered this before signing the contract.

Also, Aston and other clubs banging on about this... they all had a vote and the majority agreed to this. No good now complaining that they have extra travel or no away support to cash in on. Did they not think about that at the time?

The lack of foresight is highly frustrating for me as I have an "If it can happen, it probably will happen" attitude. Always air on the side of caution otherwise you end up being in admin three times before eventually getting liquidated!!!

Aston wants to ask himself, if he really wanted to play that game so badly in the UK should his team not have performed better so they earned the right to?

By switching to PT and loading your side with PNG imports, you roll the dice and take your chances. The Bulls are going to have to consider this next season although if they too start moaning and groaning I won't be backing their argument.
Don't think i'm biased...
...i'm just very narrow minded!!!!!!!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: beefy1, Bendybulls, Bull Mania, bullinenemyland, Bullmans Parade, Bullnorthern, Bullsmad, dddooommm, domthebull, Duckman, josefw, mystic eddie, Pumpetypump, roger daly, Stul and 192 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,640,0052,27076,2534,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 19:45
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM