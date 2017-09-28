HamsterChops

Scarey71 wrote: Never thought I'd see a Hudds fan laughing at anyone's crowd sizes but I just have...what a time to be alive......



http://www.thestar.co.uk/sport/rugby-le ... -1-8778734



Nothing to do with Koukash but didn't want to start a new thread



Have a see what Ben Blackmore has done. Stupidity or dedicated???

Nothing to do with Koukash but didn't want to start a new thread

Have a see what Ben Blackmore has done. Stupidity or dedicated???

Should he of even had to make the decision?

rugbyreddog

This is the problem when you mix F/T & P/T teams in a competition that also involves international teams. Interesting that on a previous trip they had to play and travel on the same day. They won't be able to do that when they play Toronto.

Bull Mania

Only going to be worse next year. Catalans possibly, Toulouse and Toronto some lads only get 20 holidays a year and half could be spent on taking time off to play rugby. Im all for expansion, but with another Canadian team and a New York team in the pipeline, i think its time for a possible seperate French league IMO

Nothus

My lad has taken today of unpaid to be able to go to France today, as he did last time they played them in the 8s on August bank holiday Monday night. They had a 5 hour coach journey to the airport on the way home as there was no flights from Toulose, so they all missed work the next day as well.

Duckman

The danger for Salford now is who picks up all the debt and covers any future loses? (Im assuming they don't make a profit at the mo) Pretty sure the Dr hasn't cleared all the debt, maybe he will as he leaves but I somehow doubt it. And with crowds dipping to 1400 unless there is another money man in the trust that is taking over I'd say Salford are certainties for the middle 8's and might be heading for the championship, at best.



For obvious reasons we've been mentioned in this news story, but do we;

A-think there actually is the possibility of the Dr getting involved at Odsal? (some claimed he already was involved behind the scenes IIRC)

B-would we all welcome the Dr and his money? and the ensuing roller coaster as opposed to the slow and steady rebuild we hope AC is currently on with? HamsterChops

My take on Koukash has always been that he's learned from his mistakes. When he took over Salford, he made a LOT of errors. Thought coming in and throwing money at everything would solve all problems and encourage 60,000 fans to abandon Man Utd and come to watch Salford. He alienated a lot of long time and loyal fans, and he burned bridges with them while shouting his mouth off.



Over the years, I think he's realised those errors and now realises there's more to it. He's done his absolute best to rebuild some of those bridges, whilst using his money more wisely instead of just targeting superstars here for a pay packet only. He's learned that the fanbase won't just "show up" and there's more to getting people to turn up than a winning side.



If he could do it all over again, I think it would be more successful for him. Maybe not with Salford, as they still wouldn't be getting 20,000 crowds (the fanbase just isn't there), but they'd at least be getting around the 6-7,000 mark. If he were to go to another club, I think he'd do a better job this time around.



For those reasons, I would very much welcome him at Bradford. Sort out the money loss instantly, plow some money into building a team capable of getting back into Super League, then watch the old fanbase start to slowly creep back (as long as he doesn't mouth off at them too early). Just as long as he doesn't sack off the academy like he did at Salford, which was a ridiculous short term measure and would be a disaster at Bradford.

bullinenemyland

roger daly wrote: http://www.thestar.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/sheffield-eagles/sheffield-eagles-visa-issues-blight-build-up-to-shield-final-with-toulouse-1-8778734



Nothing to do with Koukash but didn't want to start a new thread



Have a see what Ben Blackmore has done. Stupidity or dedicated???

Should he of even had to make the decision?



No disrespect, but should he not have appreciated or considered that this could be a possibility when he signed up to join the team. And yes, folk don't get that many holidays but he cannot have his cake and eat it. He is a professional (part time is beside the point) and therefore he should clearly have considered this before signing the contract.



Also, Aston and other clubs banging on about this... they all had a vote and the majority agreed to this. No good now complaining that they have extra travel or no away support to cash in on. Did they not think about that at the time?



The lack of foresight is highly frustrating for me as I have an "If it can happen, it probably will happen" attitude. Always air on the side of caution otherwise you end up being in admin three times before eventually getting liquidated!!!



Aston wants to ask himself, if he really wanted to play that game so badly in the UK should his team not have performed better so they earned the right to?



By switching to PT and loading your side with PNG imports, you roll the dice and take your chances. The Bulls are going to have to consider this next season although if they too start moaning and groaning I won't be backing their argument.

