Re: Koukash rumoured to be quitting Salford
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 9:09 pm
BradfordLadB

Joined: Mon Sep 18, 2017 8:03 pm
Posts: 6
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
I would have thought Oakes was on a full time deal?

More importantly are Keyes, Halafihi, Peltier, Hodgson and Kirk on part-time deals?


I know Oakes was almost certain that he would be leaving this season a few months ago as I was speaking to him on a night out, so I’d imagine that he will be full time as he did say he had been offered contracts elsewhere so why would someone go part time when a full time elsewhere is offered
Re: Koukash rumoured to be quitting Salford
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 10:02 pm
roger daly
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 3072
paulwalker71 wrote:
Just out of interest Roger, who do we think is full-time so far?

Chisholm, Smith and Gibson, I assume. Any others?



Not too sure at moment. Yes I would say the same players you have put. Keyes is part time, as I would expect Halafihi is as well
Re: Koukash rumoured to be quitting Salford
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 11:16 pm
Bulls Boy 2011
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 3093
Location: Shipley, Bradford
roger daly wrote:
Keyes is part time, as I would expect Halafihi is as well


Don't quite understand Keyes being part time. Personally I'd want my two main halfbacks FT in order to build a partnership on and off the field. Learning the combinations etc. And these are going to unlock the defenses next season. Unless we are looking at bringing in a foil for Chisholm and Keyes is back up in which case my argument is void!

Fully expected Halafihi to be PT. He's been very poor up until his last 5-6 games where he was probably our most improved played. But no-one would have busted down the door to sign him.
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)
Re: Koukash rumoured to be quitting Salford
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 7:22 am
tackler thommo
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Sep 25, 2006 6:59 am
Posts: 360
Location: South of Ilkley
[quote="Bulls Boy 2011"]Don't quite understand Keyes being part time.

Happy to have him in whatever type of employment he wants.
INAUGURAL CUP PREDICTIONS WINNER 2013:JOINT WINNER PREDICTIONS LEAGUE 2017
Re: Koukash rumoured to be quitting Salford
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:29 am
dddooommm
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 12:01 am
Posts: 3131
The plot thickens...

https://www.salfordreddevils.net/offici ... n-koukash/
BullBuidler - Bradford Bulls Supporters Trust
www.bullbuilder.co.uk
www.bullbuilder.co.uk
Users browsing this forum: Bets'y Bulls, Bramley Dog, Bulliac, Bullmans Parade, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullsmad, BullyBully13, daveyz999, dddooommm, dull nickname, Ewwenorfolk, Nothus, RickyF1, roger daly, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, SCONE, tackler thommo, thepimp007, tikkabull, weighman and 269 guests

