roger daly wrote: Keyes is part time, as I would expect Halafihi is as well

Don't quite understand Keyes being part time. Personally I'd want my two main halfbacks FT in order to build a partnership on and off the field. Learning the combinations etc. And these are going to unlock the defenses next season. Unless we are looking at bringing in a foil for Chisholm and Keyes is back up in which case my argument is void!Fully expected Halafihi to be PT. He's been very poor up until his last 5-6 games where he was probably our most improved played. But no-one would have busted down the door to sign him.