Bulls Boy 2011 wrote: I would have thought Oakes was on a full time deal?



More importantly are Keyes, Halafihi, Peltier, Hodgson and Kirk on part-time deals?

I know Oakes was almost certain that he would be leaving this season a few months ago as I was speaking to him on a night out, so I’d imagine that he will be full time as he did say he had been offered contracts elsewhere so why would someone go part time when a full time elsewhere is offered