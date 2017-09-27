WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Koukash rumoured to be quitting Salford

Board index Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Koukash rumoured to be quitting Salford

Post a reply
Re: Koukash rumoured to be quitting Salford
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 9:09 pm
BradfordLadB Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Sep 18, 2017 8:03 pm
Posts: 6
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
I would have thought Oakes was on a full time deal?

More importantly are Keyes, Halafihi, Peltier, Hodgson and Kirk on part-time deals?


I know Oakes was almost certain that he would be leaving this season a few months ago as I was speaking to him on a night out, so I’d imagine that he will be full time as he did say he had been offered contracts elsewhere so why would someone go part time when a full time elsewhere is offered
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bendybulls, Bets'y Bulls, BradfordLadB, Bramley Dog, Bullsmad, debaser, Highlander, NZ Bull, paulwalker71, Stul, Surely not, The Writer and 285 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,638,7842,91976,2524,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 29th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sat 30th Sep : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sat 30th Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM