WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Koukash rumoured to be quitting Salford

Board index Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Koukash rumoured to be quitting Salford

Post a reply
Koukash rumoured to be quitting Salford
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 4:21 pm
ruraljuror Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Nov 16, 2016 1:07 pm
Posts: 21
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/4559875/ ... evils/amp/


Apologies if this has been posted elsewhere but this news (if true) surely deserves its own thread. With the links between Marwan and Cha-Lo, and previous attempts by his missus to buy The Bulls - does this news finally start to shed some light on the future of the club?
Re: Koukash rumoured to be quitting Salford
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 4:47 pm
paulwalker71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3393
Location: Bradford
It was my first thought

I've absolutely no inside info, but it's interesting to speculate...
Re: Koukash rumoured to be quitting Salford
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 6:38 pm
BradfordLadB Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Sep 18, 2017 8:03 pm
Posts: 6
Although this may also be a coincidence, we aren’t exactly signing a part time squad as was announced are we? To me seems like a strong full time
Re: Koukash rumoured to be quitting Salford
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 7:01 pm
rugbyreddog User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 4018
Location: Hornsea
Koukash rumoured to be staying on Salford forum
Re: Koukash rumoured to be quitting Salford
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 7:07 pm
HamsterChops User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2802
Location: No longer Bradford
BradfordLadB wrote:
Although this may also be a coincidence, we aren’t exactly signing a part time squad as was announced are we? To me seems like a strong full time


We've had it confirmed on here from a source about as close as you can get to Elliot Minchella other than Elliot himself, that he's part time.
Re: Koukash rumoured to be quitting Salford
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 7:30 pm
roger daly Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 3071
HamsterChops wrote:
We've had it confirmed on here from a source about as close as you can get to Elliot Minchella other than Elliot himself, that he's part time.



Would that be me?

I can confirm my lad is gonna part time, as are the last few signings that have been announced, I guess Chisholm will be full time
Re: Koukash rumoured to be quitting Salford
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 7:33 pm
Bull Mania User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4788
rugbyreddog wrote:
Koukash rumoured to be staying on Salford forum


That rumour has come from one one of the biggest trolls on RLFANS.
Re: Koukash rumoured to be quitting Salford
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 8:23 pm
paulwalker71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3393
Location: Bradford
roger daly wrote:
Would that be me?

I can confirm my lad is gonna part time, as are the last few signings that have been announced, I guess Chisholm will be full time


Just out of interest Roger, who do we think is full-time so far?

Chisholm, Smith and Gibson, I assume. Any others?
Re: Koukash rumoured to be quitting Salford
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 8:44 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 3088
Location: Shipley, Bradford
paulwalker71 wrote:
Just out of interest Roger, who do we think is full-time so far?

Chisholm, Smith and Gibson, I assume. Any others?


I would have thought Oakes was on a full time deal?

More importantly are Keyes, Halafihi, Peltier, Hodgson and Kirk on part-time deals?
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)
Re: Koukash rumoured to be quitting Salford
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 9:07 pm
BradfordLadB Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Sep 18, 2017 8:03 pm
Posts: 6
HamsterChops wrote:
We've had it confirmed on here from a source about as close as you can get to Elliot Minchella other than Elliot himself, that he's part time.


I was under the impression that they were all full time, apologies I would of thought they’d of stated whether each signing was full time/part time for some reason! My bad haha
Next

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bendybulls, Bets'y Bulls, BradfordLadB, Bramley Dog, Bullsmad, debaser, Highlander, NZ Bull, paulwalker71, Stul, Surely not, The Writer and 285 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,638,7842,91976,2524,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 29th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sat 30th Sep : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sat 30th Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM