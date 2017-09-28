lampyboy wrote: I used to love to visit the old Salford ground along with the majority of away grounds.For me something was lost when teams moved to new stadiums. Having said that the only new ground I have been to is Shudds and its not for me I'm afraid

That's why its important to get any new build cock on and make it an inviting space.

Tbf, I think Hull FC, Warrington and Wigan are decent grounds and Salfords ground is ok.THe big problem for Salford is that their following was never huge and many lived in close proximity to their old ground and the move across town, together with the access issues made it an unpleasant experience for all who went there.Being held in a crap car park for an hour, when your team has lost is not something you want to do on a regular basis.For me, access to BV (over NM) is a huge plus as most fans are used to their match day routine.Some decent parking at the bottom of Heath Common would also be helpful to us, especially if we are wanting to increase attendances.