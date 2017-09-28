WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Marwan Koukash

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wakefield Trinity Marwan Koukash

Post a reply
Re: Marwan Koukash
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:16 am
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8573
lampyboy wrote:
I used to love to visit the old Salford ground along with the majority of away grounds.For me something was lost when teams moved to new stadiums. Having said that the only new ground I have been to is Shudds and its not for me I'm afraid
That's why its important to get any new build cock on and make it an inviting space.


Tbf, I think Hull FC, Warrington and Wigan are decent grounds and Salfords ground is ok.
THe big problem for Salford is that their following was never huge and many lived in close proximity to their old ground and the move across town, together with the access issues made it an unpleasant experience for all who went there.
Being held in a crap car park for an hour, when your team has lost is not something you want to do on a regular basis.
For me, access to BV (over NM) is a huge plus as most fans are used to their match day routine.
Some decent parking at the bottom of Heath Common would also be helpful to us :IDEA: , especially if we are wanting to increase attendances.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: acko, altofts wildcat, bellycouldtackle, borocat, brettoncat, dull nickname, Eastern Wildcat, Fordy, got there, Jizzer, Joe Banjo, Khlav Kalash, King Street Cat, lampyboy, Lupsetbull, Mr Bliss, PopTart, RWB, sandcat20, Scarlet Pimpernell, Two Points, WakiLeaks, Willzay, wrencat1873, Yosemite Sam and 259 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,638,9132,17976,2524,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sat 30th Sep : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sat 30th Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM