WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ackers and Barthau

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers London Broncos Ackers and Barthau

Post a reply
Re: Ackers and Barthau
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 11:05 pm
Call Me God User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 94
Colly2 wrote:
Good that the club has clarified that it is Ackers serving up bullshit. Good stuff, DH.


Sorry.......WHAT? GENUINELY.......WHAT T F ????????


Scenario: Contracted player wants to leave?
PROFESSIONAL SPORTS Club: OK.....Why?
Player:Because I am Homesick.........I miss my family.
PROFESSIONAL SPORTS Club: OK.....Off you toddle....but if you sign for a club further away from "homesick central", we will come after YOU for compensation......but enjoy your time with your family.

That would be how a business minded club would have done it.......Bitching about it afterwards because you were duped is how a child reacts!!

As for the RFL........If they had an ounce of backbone they would step on shindigs like this NOW....
Re: Ackers and Barthau
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 7:56 am
brian2 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 19, 2002 9:18 am
Posts: 1655
Scenario: Contracted player wants to leave?
PROFESSIONAL SPORTS Club: OK.....Why?
Player:Because I am Homesick.........I miss my family.
PROFESSIONAL SPORTS Club: OK.....Off you toddle....but if you sign for a club further away from "homesick central", we will come after YOU for compensation......but enjoy your time with your family.

That would be how a business minded club would have done it.......Bitching about it afterwards because you were duped is how a child reacts!!

As for the RFL........If they had an ounce of backbone they would step on shindigs like this NOW....


agree totally, we should have got an agreement that he would be signing for a club near his "home"....................
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: brian2, mickeyboy, nkpom and 195 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to London Broncos




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,642,5362,32276,2674,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 7th Oct : 18:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WAL
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAM
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM