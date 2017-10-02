Colly2 wrote:
Good that the club has clarified that it is Ackers serving up bullshit. Good stuff, DH.
Sorry.......WHAT? GENUINELY.......WHAT T F ????????
Scenario: Contracted player wants to leave?
PROFESSIONAL SPORTS Club: OK.....Why?
Player:Because I am Homesick.........I miss my family.
PROFESSIONAL SPORTS Club: OK.....Off you toddle....but if you sign for a club further away from "homesick central", we will come after YOU for compensation......but enjoy your time with your family.
That would be how a business minded club would have done it.......Bitching about it afterwards because you were duped is how a child reacts!!
As for the RFL........If they had an ounce of backbone they would step on shindigs like this NOW....