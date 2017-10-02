brian2 Free-scoring winger



Myler is leaving Catalan for Leeds, Barthau looks a perfect fit? if he does sign for them, good luck to him, he has been excellent for us - but you have to question why we didn't get some kind of compensation? wire-quin

Barthau has signed for TO not Catalans Mac out! Torbreck

Club statement: Andy Ackers

London Broncos Rugby League would like to reiterate that Andy Ackers was granted an early release from his contract with the club due to his request of returning home for family reasons.



Out of sympathy, the club reluctantly agreed to grant Ackers a release from the final year of his contract given the nature of his apparent homesickness, and his desire to be nearer to his family.



To learn now of a deal with Toronto Wolfpack is hugely disappointing for the club. Based on the 2017 calendar, penning a deal with the Wolfpack could see Ackers away from home for up to three months while the home fixtures are fulfilled over the summer.



This, in turn, results in not only an increase in time spent away from home, but also at a much greater distance from his family than if he were to remain living in London.



Chairman, David Hughes, commented: “It is hugely disappointing for the club that we have done what we perceive to be the right and gracious thing – allowing a young homesick player to go home and live nearer to his family – to have it essentially thrown back in our faces.



“The London Broncos coaching staff have spent a great deal of time and effort in developing Ackers into one of our stronger players, and he now leaves a better player than when he arrived. His departure is a big loss to our squad.



“We will certainly not hold any player in London against his will, and can understand only too well that family comes first, but will not hide the fact that club is dissatisfied with the outcome of granting this early release.”



https://londonbroncosrl.com/news/club-s ... dy-ackers/ Seems Ackers was a lying ****. The Curtism

We all know what to do when he arrives with the Wolfpack next season Down South...

To make matters worse Toronto have just paid (allegedly) £130,000 to Wire for Westerman, doubt we would have got that, but something............................ propforward 2338 Cheeky half-back



Same happened to Leigh with Jake Emmitt as with Ackers.Mr no morals Rowley and his side kick Noble strike again.RL will do sweet fa about it as they want them in SL asap itsmeagain Strong-running second rower



Northernbloke wrote

Can't see what the big deal is, the bloke needed to be back up north, he got offered a job by a club that he will spend twice as much time there than at london, stop being so sensitive, it's like the bloke has killed your kitten or summat



He has lied to a club who doesn't deserve to be lied to. As is for Willy B he was in a club not in his native country where little of his home language is spoken and his wife and family probably felt very lonely if their English wasn't good. He went a french club therefore he is more believable and honourable and I dont have a problem with his going apart from we will miss his talent. I would not have a problem with any player leaving to better themselves their career is a short one. I do have a problem with a player lying to the club who paid him good money to play sport and has let his team mates down by lying . RoyBoy29

Bostwick wrote: Let us not beat around there. Andy Ackers has been tapped up by Toronto. He should have come out and done the decent thing and said that he had had a good offer from Toronto and wished to leave.

To use the old, London is too expensive, I miss my family and then sign for a club that plays on a different continent is rather pathetic.



Your not the first club to have a player say he is homesick, and in our case a player who wanted to go and play in Aus. Only for them to sign for Toronto.



Your not the first club to have a player say he is homesick, and in our case a player who wanted to go and play in Aus. Only for them to sign for Toronto.

Mr Rowleys morals and ethics way is shining through.



Colly2 wrote: A shame that the club or player or both had to bullshit us.



Good that the club has clarified that it is Ackers serving up bullshit. Good stuff, DH.



