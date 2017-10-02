Northernbloke wrote
Can't see what the big deal is, the bloke needed to be back up north, he got offered a job by a club that he will spend twice as much time there than at london, stop being so sensitive, it's like the bloke has killed your kitten or summat
He has lied to a club who doesn't deserve to be lied to. As is for Willy B he was in a club not in his native country where little of his home language is spoken and his wife and family probably felt very lonely if their English wasn't good. He went a french club therefore he is more believable and honourable and I dont have a problem with his going apart from we will miss his talent. I would not have a problem with any player leaving to better themselves their career is a short one. I do have a problem with a player lying to the club who paid him good money to play sport and has let his team mates down by lying .