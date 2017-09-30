(Website)

Post a reply



1 , 2 , 3 , 4 38 posts • Page 4 of 4 atomic

100% League Network



Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm

Posts: 4095

Bostwick wrote: Let us not beat around there. Andy Ackers has been tapped up by Toronto. He should have come out and done the decent thing and said that he had had a good offer from Toronto and wished to leave.

To use the old, London is too expensive, I miss my family and then sign for a club that plays on a different continent is rather pathetic.



Now you have an understanding of how Toronto do business.. Now you have an understanding of how Toronto do business.. wire-quin

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm

Posts: 5436

Location: Looking for a coach that can coach

Im hearing Toronto are setting up a 'home' with academy etc in Manchester Mac out! itsmeagain Strong-running second rower



Joined: Thu Mar 05, 2015 2:51 pm

Posts: 255

Lots of people upsticks and move for work maybe they have more backbone and stick it out. He knew what he was getting into when he signed up. I hate liars and people thinking they can take you for a ride or that you are an idiot so whoever lied be it him or the club I hope you are proud of yourself. London fans are a great set of people and do not deserve to be treated this way by anyone wire-quin

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm

Posts: 5436

Location: Looking for a coach that can coach

Depends what he was getting paid. If its just enough to survive whilst your family is 200 miles away would you do it. Mac out! northernbloke Strong-running second rower



Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm

Posts: 356

Yes lots of folk upsticks and move 200 miles, usually most in a career move, not that many will do it when they are on the sort of contracts rugby league players are on.

Can't see what the big deal is, the bloke needed to be back up north, he got offered a job by a club that he will spend twice as much time there than at london, stop being so sensitive, it's like the bloke has killed your kitten or summat PC Plum

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Wed Mar 15, 2006 1:46 pm

Posts: 1037

Location: Balamoray

atomic wrote: He can't keep paying for his digs



He shared a house with 4 other players, so I assume they all paid or none of them did, but the others didn't find it so difficult they needed to leave. He shared a house with 4 other players, so I assume they all paid or none of them did, but the others didn't find it so difficult they needed to leave. northernbloke Strong-running second rower



Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm

Posts: 356

Plummy, have you spent much time living like that? With 3 other blokes in a share of a house? Sometimes you just want to go home to yr family not 3 other blokes you work with.

Does it really matter where he has gone or why he wanted to go anyway?

Why is Willy Barthau not getting lambasted in the same way?

I would not be surprised if there was a get out in the contract anyhow PC Plum

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Wed Mar 15, 2006 1:46 pm

Posts: 1037

Location: Balamoray

northernbloke wrote: Plummy, have you spent much time living like that? With 3 other blokes in a share of a house? Sometimes you just want to go home to yr family not 3 other blokes you work with.

Does it really matter where he has gone or why he wanted to go anyway?

Why is Willy Barthau not getting lambasted in the same way?

I would not be surprised if there was a get out in the contract anyhow



You miss my point. I left St Helens when I was 18 to go to Uni. I moved to High Wycombe when I was 21. I lived in shared digs for at least 10 years, and during that period I paid the same rent as my fellow sharers. 29 years later I still live down south, during which time I have hated my job, loved my job, etc, but at no point did I feel sufficiently 'home sick' to warrant walking out of a contract. I know we are all different but frankly its pretty weak. You miss my point. I left St Helens when I was 18 to go to Uni. I moved to High Wycombe when I was 21. I lived in shared digs for at least 10 years, and during that period I paid the same rent as my fellow sharers. 29 years later I still live down south, during which time I have hated my job, loved my job, etc, but at no point did I feel sufficiently 'home sick' to warrant walking out of a contract. I know we are all different but frankly its pretty weak. Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: mickeyboy, northernbloke, The Daddy, the rugbyman and 45 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 38 posts • Page 4 of 4 Return to London Broncos Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,641,141 1,917 76,264 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. TODAY : 10:15 NRL MELBOURNE v NQL COWBOYS TV TODAY : 15:00 CH1 BARROW v WHITEHAVEN ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM

























