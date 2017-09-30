WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ackers and Barthau

Re: Ackers and Barthau
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 12:56 am
atomic User avatar
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 4095
Bostwick wrote:
Let us not beat around there. Andy Ackers has been tapped up by Toronto. He should have come out and done the decent thing and said that he had had a good offer from Toronto and wished to leave.
To use the old, London is too expensive, I miss my family and then sign for a club that plays on a different continent is rather pathetic.


Now you have an understanding of how Toronto do business..
Re: Ackers and Barthau
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 11:31 am
wire-quin User avatar
Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5436
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
Im hearing Toronto are setting up a 'home' with academy etc in Manchester
Mac out!
Re: Ackers and Barthau
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 11:52 am
Joined: Thu Mar 05, 2015 2:51 pm
Posts: 255
Lots of people upsticks and move for work maybe they have more backbone and stick it out. He knew what he was getting into when he signed up. I hate liars and people thinking they can take you for a ride or that you are an idiot so whoever lied be it him or the club I hope you are proud of yourself. London fans are a great set of people and do not deserve to be treated this way by anyone
Re: Ackers and Barthau
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 12:58 pm
wire-quin User avatar
Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5436
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
Depends what he was getting paid. If its just enough to survive whilst your family is 200 miles away would you do it.
Mac out!
Re: Ackers and Barthau
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 2:13 pm
Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 356
Yes lots of folk upsticks and move 200 miles, usually most in a career move, not that many will do it when they are on the sort of contracts rugby league players are on.
Can't see what the big deal is, the bloke needed to be back up north, he got offered a job by a club that he will spend twice as much time there than at london, stop being so sensitive, it's like the bloke has killed your kitten or summat
Re: Ackers and Barthau
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 5:54 pm
PC Plum User avatar
Joined: Wed Mar 15, 2006 1:46 pm
Posts: 1037
Location: Balamoray
atomic wrote:
He can't keep paying for his digs


He shared a house with 4 other players, so I assume they all paid or none of them did, but the others didn't find it so difficult they needed to leave.
Re: Ackers and Barthau
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 7:41 am
Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 356
Plummy, have you spent much time living like that? With 3 other blokes in a share of a house? Sometimes you just want to go home to yr family not 3 other blokes you work with.
Does it really matter where he has gone or why he wanted to go anyway?
Why is Willy Barthau not getting lambasted in the same way?
I would not be surprised if there was a get out in the contract anyhow
Re: Ackers and Barthau
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 7:51 am
PC Plum User avatar
Joined: Wed Mar 15, 2006 1:46 pm
Posts: 1037
Location: Balamoray
northernbloke wrote:
Plummy, have you spent much time living like that? With 3 other blokes in a share of a house? Sometimes you just want to go home to yr family not 3 other blokes you work with.
Does it really matter where he has gone or why he wanted to go anyway?
Why is Willy Barthau not getting lambasted in the same way?
I would not be surprised if there was a get out in the contract anyhow


You miss my point. I left St Helens when I was 18 to go to Uni. I moved to High Wycombe when I was 21. I lived in shared digs for at least 10 years, and during that period I paid the same rent as my fellow sharers. 29 years later I still live down south, during which time I have hated my job, loved my job, etc, but at no point did I feel sufficiently 'home sick' to warrant walking out of a contract. I know we are all different but frankly its pretty weak.
