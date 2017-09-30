Bostwick wrote:
Let us not beat around there. Andy Ackers has been tapped up by Toronto. He should have come out and done the decent thing and said that he had had a good offer from Toronto and wished to leave.
To use the old, London is too expensive, I miss my family and then sign for a club that plays on a different continent is rather pathetic.
Now you have an understanding of how Toronto do business..