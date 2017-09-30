WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ackers and Barthau

Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 12:56 am
Bostwick wrote:
Let us not beat around there. Andy Ackers has been tapped up by Toronto. He should have come out and done the decent thing and said that he had had a good offer from Toronto and wished to leave.
To use the old, London is too expensive, I miss my family and then sign for a club that plays on a different continent is rather pathetic.


Now you have an understanding of how Toronto do business..
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 11:31 am
Im hearing Toronto are setting up a 'home' with academy etc in Manchester
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 11:52 am
Lots of people upsticks and move for work maybe they have more backbone and stick it out. He knew what he was getting into when he signed up. I hate liars and people thinking they can take you for a ride or that you are an idiot so whoever lied be it him or the club I hope you are proud of yourself. London fans are a great set of people and do not deserve to be treated this way by anyone
