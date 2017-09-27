WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ackers and Barthau

Ackers and Barthau
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 3:19 pm
brian2
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 19, 2002 9:18 am
Posts: 1651
Now confirmed both going - real issue for us as both are key players, Andy has almost made himself 1st choice hooker. We need quality replacements.......
Re: Ackers and Barthau
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 3:31 pm
Jossy B
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Mar 04, 2009 5:16 pm
Posts: 2126
Location: North London
Huge holes to fill.

Hopefully Hendo has the money to do so as he keeps mentioning the club's budget in his recent interviews!

On a brighter note, 2 members of the current squad have signed on for next season (Guessing Pewhairangi & Evans)
And we have signed a player from Super League to be announced in due course.
Re: Ackers and Barthau
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 4:13 pm
STEVEL
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:50 pm
Posts: 1344
Location: HANWORTH
Hope Api has signed.....I know his partner had visa problems so hopefully all sorted...need some good news after Bartheau and Ackers gone...
You can take the boy out of the Bush...But you can,t take the Bush out of the boy!!!
Re: Ackers and Barthau
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 4:39 pm
crashmon

Joined: Fri Feb 11, 2011 10:01 am
Posts: 59
STEVEL wrote:
Hope Api has signed.....I know his partner had visa problems so hopefully all sorted...need some good news after Bartheau and Ackers gone...


Going to need some huge signings to replace those 2... Considering who will be in the league next year as well, top 4 is already looking harder and harder to attain.

Interesting to see who we have signed, will need to be a huge talent to replace what we have lost
Re: Ackers and Barthau
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 4:56 pm
Honkytonk
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jan 15, 2013 3:37 pm
Posts: 307
"within our budget" worries me. Feeling a bit downbeat over the Broncos at the moment. Key players going, a tougher league next season, talk of part time the year after. Need some good signings to keep up
Re: Ackers and Barthau
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 5:50 pm
wire-quin
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5417
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
I suspect we are preparing for a franchise rather than straight promotion. 2 top players
Mac out!
Re: Ackers and Barthau
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 7:10 pm
PC Plum
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Mar 15, 2006 1:46 pm
Posts: 1034
Location: Balamoray
Maybe I am just a glass half full bloke but I am sure Hendo has got this under control. Neither player (both of whom I wish the very best of luck too), would, I imagine have had this conversation with him a few weeks ago, especially given the emotion being presented, so I reckon he will have been out there scouring the market. I think in an ideal world, he would have sealed the replacements before announcing the departures, but an apparent inadvertent social media post forced his hand today.

He had already stated that they had signed a player but would only announce once his playing commitments had ended. So that can be only 6 clubs and working on the basis of who is off contract I reckon Louis Anderson, Jason Batieri or Mikael Simon from Cats, longshot might be Hansen from Leigh, hopefully not Walters from Leigh, as all these appear to be off contract. My heart tells me a return of LMS and Clubb to their roots, who cares about contracts !!

Our challenge now is to firstly tie in all the remaining players to avoid uncertainty, and then replace a quality half and hooker. Step one tie in Api, then maybe consider Boudebza medium term, he certainly had it but does he still have it. Half back will be tricky as no obvious candidates over here, so maybe a gem from the RLWC, or worst case season long loan, or may be Gidley ?

In terms of budgets, hopefully DH will go large, but interestingly, listening to the Tim Sheens interview on BBC podcast, they didn’t spend big this season and they did ok.

As for
Honkytonk wrote:
talk of part time the year after
I have only ever seen it mentioned by folk on here who I am sure aren't in the know.

Back to the leavers, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Will in a Cats jersey and Andy in a Leigh or Warrington jersey next season. The real shame is we didn’t get to say goodbye.
Re: Ackers and Barthau
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 7:36 pm
Call Me God
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 62
PC Plum wrote:
As for <part time> I have only ever seen it mentioned by folk on here who I am sure aren't in the know.

All I said was that I recalled (happy to be corrected) the General Manager and the Owner in discussions about funding and an initial 3 year period was agreed to. I do not claim to be "in the know" but I do recall (I am 90% sure) such an agreement being reached. Hughes is no longer working and whilst he is wealthy, continued benevolence towards the financial black hole that we are cannot continue in the long run.

wire-quin wrote:
I suspect we are preparing for a franchise rather than straight promotion. 2 top players


If we do go Part Time then I don't see us returning to the top flight until there is a change in ownership...licence or no licence, without a "plan" a la Perez, there's really no point in us being "promoted'.
Re: Ackers and Barthau
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 8:09 pm
wire-quin
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5417
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
Back to the leavers, I wouldn't be surprised to see Will in a Cats jersey and Andy in a Leigh or Warrington jersey next season. The real shame is we didn't get to say goodbye.


Ackers will be in white with a north American maple leaf accent
Mac out!

