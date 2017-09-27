(Website)

Post a reply 5 posts Page 1 of 1 brian2 Free-scoring winger



Joined: Fri Apr 19, 2002 9:18 am

Posts: 1651

Now confirmed both going - real issue for us as both are key players, Andy has almost made himself 1st choice hooker. We need quality replacements....... Jossy B

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Wed Mar 04, 2009 5:16 pm

Posts: 2126

Location: North London

Huge holes to fill.



Hopefully Hendo has the money to do so as he keeps mentioning the club's budget in his recent interviews!



On a brighter note, 2 members of the current squad have signed on for next season (Guessing Pewhairangi & Evans)

And we have signed a player from Super League to be announced in due course. STEVEL

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:50 pm

Posts: 1344

Location: HANWORTH

Hope Api has signed.....I know his partner had visa problems so hopefully all sorted...need some good news after Bartheau and Ackers gone... You can take the boy out of the Bush...But you can,t take the Bush out of the boy!!! crashmon Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Feb 11, 2011 10:01 am

Posts: 59

STEVEL wrote: Hope Api has signed.....I know his partner had visa problems so hopefully all sorted...need some good news after Bartheau and Ackers gone...



Going to need some huge signings to replace those 2... Considering who will be in the league next year as well, top 4 is already looking harder and harder to attain.



Interesting to see who we have signed, will need to be a huge talent to replace what we have lost Going to need some huge signings to replace those 2... Considering who will be in the league next year as well, top 4 is already looking harder and harder to attain.Interesting to see who we have signed, will need to be a huge talent to replace what we have lost Honkytonk Strong-running second rower



Joined: Tue Jan 15, 2013 3:37 pm

Posts: 307

"within our budget" worries me. Feeling a bit downbeat over the Broncos at the moment. Key players going, a tougher league next season, talk of part time the year after. Need some good signings to keep up Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: Honkytonk, the rugbyman, Yahoo [Bot] and 74 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 5 posts • Page 1 of 1 Return to London Broncos Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,638,661 2,401 76,249 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. TOMORROW : 20:00 SL CASTLEFORD v ST. HELENS TV Fri 29th Sep : 20:00 SL LEEDS v HULL FC TV Sat 30th Sep : 14:30 8s TOULOUSE v SHEFFIELD Sat 30th Sep : 15:00 8s LEIGH v CATALANS TV Sun 1st Oct : 10:15 NRL MELBOURNE v NQL COWBOYS TV Sun 1st Oct : 15:00 CH1 BARROW v WHITEHAVEN ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM

























