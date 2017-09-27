WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ackers and Barthau

Ackers and Barthau
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 3:19 pm
brian2 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 19, 2002 9:18 am
Posts: 1651
Now confirmed both going - real issue for us as both are key players, Andy has almost made himself 1st choice hooker. We need quality replacements.......
Re: Ackers and Barthau
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 3:31 pm
Jossy B User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Mar 04, 2009 5:16 pm
Posts: 2126
Location: North London
Huge holes to fill.

Hopefully Hendo has the money to do so as he keeps mentioning the club's budget in his recent interviews!

On a brighter note, 2 members of the current squad have signed on for next season (Guessing Pewhairangi & Evans)
And we have signed a player from Super League to be announced in due course.
Re: Ackers and Barthau
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 4:13 pm
STEVEL User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:50 pm
Posts: 1344
Location: HANWORTH
Hope Api has signed.....I know his partner had visa problems so hopefully all sorted...need some good news after Bartheau and Ackers gone...
You can take the boy out of the Bush...But you can,t take the Bush out of the boy!!!
Re: Ackers and Barthau
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 4:39 pm
crashmon Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Feb 11, 2011 10:01 am
Posts: 59
STEVEL wrote:
Hope Api has signed.....I know his partner had visa problems so hopefully all sorted...need some good news after Bartheau and Ackers gone...


Going to need some huge signings to replace those 2... Considering who will be in the league next year as well, top 4 is already looking harder and harder to attain.

Interesting to see who we have signed, will need to be a huge talent to replace what we have lost
Re: Ackers and Barthau
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 4:56 pm
Honkytonk Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jan 15, 2013 3:37 pm
Posts: 307
"within our budget" worries me. Feeling a bit downbeat over the Broncos at the moment. Key players going, a tougher league next season, talk of part time the year after. Need some good signings to keep up

