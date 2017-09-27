Huge holes to fill.
Hopefully Hendo has the money to do so as he keeps mentioning the club's budget in his recent interviews!
On a brighter note, 2 members of the current squad have signed on for next season (Guessing Pewhairangi & Evans)
And we have signed a player from Super League to be announced in due course.
