Ackers and Barthau
Wed Sep 27, 2017 3:19 pm
Now confirmed both going - real issue for us as both are key players, Andy has almost made himself 1st choice hooker. We need quality replacements.......
Re: Ackers and Barthau
Wed Sep 27, 2017 3:31 pm
Huge holes to fill.

Hopefully Hendo has the money to do so as he keeps mentioning the club's budget in his recent interviews!

On a brighter note, 2 members of the current squad have signed on for next season (Guessing Pewhairangi & Evans)
And we have signed a player from Super League to be announced in due course.

