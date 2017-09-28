|
Joined: Sun Aug 08, 2010 6:37 pm
Posts: 96
Location: Lymm
|
The way some people have been describing our coaching recruitment, it's as if Karl, the work experience kid, has been sent to Aus empty handed, had to pick up a Yellow Pages over there, and go knock on at random coaches houses asking if they want a Super League coaching job.
There's such a thing as email, phones, agents, club contacts over there. Most of the moves will have been done in good time, certainly before anyone phoned Emerates for a free plane ticket.
I believe Steve Broomhead had to hit the cross-bar from 30m first though.
|
-Long time lurker-
|
Thu Sep 28, 2017 11:43 am
|
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 9017
|
|
https://www.mind.org.uk
|
Thu Sep 28, 2017 12:14 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 397
|
I quite like the local bands they play during half time. Lets hope someone has told him this will make us much better doing stuff like that than a kiss cam.
He's got a lot to prove, considering his predecessor is now one of most important men in Red Hall.
|
Sponsoring Fitzpatrick's Coffee run since 2017...I used to post a lot, then I didn't
|
Thu Sep 28, 2017 12:41 pm
|
Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 897
|
Smith's Brolly wrote:
I quite like the local bands they play during half time. Lets hope someone has told him this will make us much better doing stuff like that than a kiss cam.
He's got a lot to prove, considering his predecessor is now one of most important men in Red Hall.
Yet what did his predecessor actually achieve?
|
|
Thu Sep 28, 2017 12:48 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35453
Location: "The cuss i will?"
|
Alffi_7 wrote:
Yet what did his predecessor actually achieve?
He left Karl a massive hole in terms of financials and sponsorship to sort out, having apparently ruined Gatcliffe and the boards even keel approach over the last 15 years as we've been pretty steady.
If you look at Draper's background, its high level, but doesn't seem to leave anywhere with a good rep, he got chased out of the LTA after under performing there, he was roundly criticized as the accounting geezer in Wembley redevelopment project which we know came in late and horrendously over budget.
And if he had been in Australia interviewing candidates, we'd be in exactly the same position, experience or not. We're fighting for NRL scraps regardless.
People like to use the kiss cam comment, it was a response to a specific query over the new screen and tarting up match day, apparently if our Rog had suggested it, it would have been another one of his great ideas, like the DJ and saxamaphone player, the (unsafe) selfie squad in the middle of the field during warm ups and his incredibly devisive 'official fan club.
|
"i have a phobia of Wolves"
"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.
"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
|
Thu Sep 28, 2017 1:15 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 397
|
Alffi_7 wrote:
Yet what did his predecessor actually achieve?
Good question. I hate the new logo and that's pretty much all we have left from his reign, other than the website which again, good, but but great.
|
Sponsoring Fitzpatrick's Coffee run since 2017...I used to post a lot, then I didn't
|
Thu Sep 28, 2017 1:39 pm
|
Joined: Thu Oct 06, 2005 3:03 pm
Posts: 750
Location: Warrington
|
Roger Draper was/is an absolute charlatan in a sharp suit. During his reign at the LTA he claimed the end of the 77 year wait for a male singles Wimbledon champion was somehow down to him and not the talent and years of dedication from Andy Murray. Didn't see you collect SPOTY that year Roger. I'd love to read the absolute claptrap he has on his CV.
|
Ettinghausen's gone ice skatin'
|
Thu Sep 28, 2017 6:22 pm
|
Joined: Sun Apr 22, 2012 7:16 pm
Posts: 266
|
wynnez wrote:
Can I ask did you attend the Meet & Greet Sessions at the BB Statue ? Sadly I couldn't but my Husband did on Saturday last. & asked several important questions & was answered appropriately. I believe he has been very good on fans forum.
The CEO doesn't not sack or hire coaches. This is a board decision He only puts list to the board.
No I did not attend being an 'out of towner' as it was not feasible but have been a season ticket holder for over 35 years I have an interest in the goings on at the club. Not sure what your point is here. I am saying that he has some character to do what he is doing regarding the face the fans sessions and well done to him for that. It would be far easier to do this after we had won a Grand Final. You say he does not pick or sack the coaches well I am sure you are right it must be a collective decision. I would say that if, as you say, he provides the list from which the new coach will be picked I would consider that quite an important contribution to the while exercise. If he is tasked with going out and speaking to a pre-compiled list I would say that this is also a important contribution tho the process.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bigtom, CW8, DAG, easyWire, Johnkendal, karetaker, langer the king, lefty goldblatt, Lost in Leeds, Mr Snoodle, Old Man John, Psychedelic Casual, ratticusfinch, rubber duckie, Snaggletooth, The Railwayman, The Riddler, thelinesman, Wire Weaver and 308 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,639,333
|2,404
|76,253
|4,491
|SET
|