Alffi_7 wrote: Yet what did his predecessor actually achieve?

He left Karl a massive hole in terms of financials and sponsorship to sort out, having apparently ruined Gatcliffe and the boards even keel approach over the last 15 years as we've been pretty steady.If you look at Draper's background, its high level, but doesn't seem to leave anywhere with a good rep, he got chased out of the LTA after under performing there, he was roundly criticized as the accounting geezer in Wembley redevelopment project which we know came in late and horrendously over budget.And if he had been in Australia interviewing candidates, we'd be in exactly the same position, experience or not. We're fighting for NRL scraps regardless.People like to use the kiss cam comment, it was a response to a specific query over the new screen and tarting up match day, apparently if our Rog had suggested it, it would have been another one of his great ideas, like the DJ and saxamaphone player, the (unsafe) selfie squad in the middle of the field during warm ups and his incredibly devisive 'official fan club.