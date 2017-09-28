WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Karl fitzpatrick one year in...

Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:52 am
Jimathay User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Aug 08, 2010 6:37 pm
Posts: 95
Location: Lymm
The way some people have been describing our coaching recruitment, it's as if Karl, the work experience kid, has been sent to Aus empty handed, had to pick up a Yellow Pages over there, and go knock on at random coaches houses asking if they want a Super League coaching job.

There's such a thing as email, phones, agents, club contacts over there. Most of the moves will have been done in good time, certainly before anyone phoned Emerates for a free plane ticket.

I believe Steve Broomhead had to hit the cross-bar from 30m first though.
-Long time lurker-
