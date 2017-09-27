WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Karl fitzpatrick one year in...

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Warrington Wolves Karl fitzpatrick one year in...

Post a reply
Re: Karl fitzpatrick one year in...
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 5:44 pm
wiretillidie30 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Aug 16, 2012 11:30 am
Posts: 301
Wirefan wrote:
Sheens is referring to coaching not the role of a CEO.

I think it's fairly obvious that Karl presents a cheap option for the club after Draper's 'excessive spending'. That's not to say he doesn't have skills or potential but for a club like ours you'd like to think we wouldn't plump for the cheap option.

I will be really really disappointed if KF has gone all the way to Australia and has only come back with the Aussie Agar. That trip should have been at least a 2 man possibly three man job. KF, SJM, and another director/executive. It's too big a decision for one person to make a call.

I understand that having listened to the podcast, however I believe it's a worthwhile benchmark which is applicable to most roles within or without sport.
Re: Karl fitzpatrick one year in...
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 5:52 pm
Snaggletooth User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Oct 08, 2009 11:56 am
Posts: 771
KF should have to Aus with a plan A, B and maybe a C too, those should have been agreed by the board and he goes straight at to secure the best possible plan. The way it appears the board have let the club down.

The CEO is the figure head of the club, if the figure head is a figure of fun then the club is a figure of fun!
Re: Karl fitzpatrick one year in...
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 6:13 pm
Alffi_7 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 895
Snaggletooth wrote:
KF should have to Aus with a plan A, B and maybe a C too, those should have been agreed by the board and he goes straight at to secure the best possible plan. The way it appears the board have let the club down.

The CEO is the figure head of the club, if the figure head is a figure of fun then the club is a figure of fun!


I don't see how the board has let him down?

I'm sure that will have happened, a shortlist would have been drawn up, KF will have gone and interviewed the list he'd have then come back and discussed it at board level. It would seem Maguire was first choice and they offered him a good deal. He just doesn't want to uproot his family - I can understand that.

Pay looks set for the Dogs, we could never compete with them given his connections there.

Price would seem the best other option. He's had a decent schooling under Bennett - who thought highly of him.

Whether we like it or not, this competition can't attract top names at present.

I don't see why he's being likened to Agar - that's just a terrible thing to say!!!
Re: Karl fitzpatrick one year in...
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 6:32 pm
Alffi_7 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 895
rubber duckie wrote:
That's a fair post...I guess my angle is fueled by the current situation that and that we are currently the untouchables.


Yeah I can understand that - I think he could have been more reassuring to the supporters over players coming in especially.
Re: Karl fitzpatrick one year in...
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 6:28 am
wire-flyer User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Posts: 143
Why do people just assume they know what's going on behind the scenes?
Re: Karl fitzpatrick one year in...
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 6:53 am
Asgardian13 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 31, 2005 12:13 pm
Posts: 3279
Location: Northamptonshire
rubber duckie wrote:
In that case he's failed. Nobody wants the last man pick.


He's failed at what? Trying to get the best available coach against bids from top NRL clubs? Wire are clearly prepared to offer top money but persuading candidates to uproot their family/lifestyle to live on the other side of the world when they have a head coach offer close to home is not an easy sell for any club.
Nw sounds from Ryker Sear coming in 2017
Re: Karl fitzpatrick one year in...
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 6:57 am
Asgardian13 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 31, 2005 12:13 pm
Posts: 3279
Location: Northamptonshire
Snaggletooth wrote:
KF should have to Aus with a plan A, B and maybe a C too, those should have been agreed by the board and he goes straight at to secure the best possible plan. The way it appears the board have let the club down.

The CEO is the figure head of the club, if the figure head is a figure of fun then the club is a figure of fun!


Why is KF a 'figure of fun'? None of us have any idea how the board operates. What we do know is that there are some very smart operators on the board, including the two SMs, neither of whom built and maintain large, successful businesses by thinking short term or acting knee-jerk like when making key decisions.
Nw sounds from Ryker Sear coming in 2017
Re: Karl fitzpatrick one year in...
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 7:26 am
Uncle Rico User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 3171
Location: Stuck in 1982
Alffi_7 wrote:
I don't see how the board has let him down?

I'm sure that will have happened, a shortlist would have been drawn up, KF will have gone and interviewed the list he'd have then come back and discussed it at board level. It would seem Maguire was first choice and they offered him a good deal. He just doesn't want to uproot his family - I can understand that.

Pay looks set for the Dogs, we could never compete with them given his connections there.

Price would seem the best other option. He's had a decent schooling under Bennett - who thought highly of him.

Whether we like it or not, this competition can't attract top names at present.

I don't see why he's being likened to Agar - that's just a terrible thing to say!!!


Good post Alffi and probably a fair summary.

There is nothing official yet as far as I can see but if it is Price i bet he can't wait to get over to Warrington, especially if he's reading some of the clap-trap on here
Re: Karl fitzpatrick one year in...
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 7:45 am
Wires71 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 9014
Uncle Rico wrote:

There is nothing official yet as far as I can see but if it is Price i bet he can't wait to get over to Warrington, especially if he's reading some of the clap-trap on here


Maybe he is made of a bit tougher stuff than your average RL Forum snowflake? It's really getting monotonous now. Don't like the forum? Don't read it. :roll:
https://www.mind.org.uk
Re: Karl fitzpatrick one year in...
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:23 am
wynnez Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Jul 06, 2010 6:18 pm
Posts: 228
The Railwayman wrote:
His meet and greet sessions by the BB statue are sad to see in some ways and reflect the current state / mood we are in but well done to him for doing them, it takes some sizeable conkers to do that.

I think' the next coach appointment is crucial and KP will and does have a pivotal role in that appointment or he should have if he is not a puppet figure head. He will be judged on this next couple or years or so and I wish him well purely for selfish reasons as I want to see a successful and entertaining Wire.


Can I ask did you attend the Meet & Greet Sessions at the BB Statue ? Sadly I couldn't but my Husband did on Saturday last. & asked several important questions & was answered appropriately. I believe he has been very good on fans forum.

The CEO doesn't not sack or hire coaches. This is a board decision He only puts list to the board.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Builth Wells Wire, Captain Hook, DAG, Gaz3376, Gazwire, Jimathay, karetaker, Kevin Turvey, Man Mountain, Oxford Exile, rubber duckie, Rugby, Sandwich Wire, silver2, Smiffy27, Snaggletooth, The Riddler, Uncle Rico, wynnez and 409 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,638,9132,17976,2524,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sat 30th Sep : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sat 30th Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM