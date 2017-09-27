wiretillidie30 Strong-running second rower



Joined: Thu Aug 16, 2012 11:30 am

Posts: 301



Wirefan wrote: Sheens is referring to coaching not the role of a CEO.



I think it's fairly obvious that Karl presents a cheap option for the club after Draper's 'excessive spending'. That's not to say he doesn't have skills or potential but for a club like ours you'd like to think we wouldn't plump for the cheap option.



I will be really really disappointed if KF has gone all the way to Australia and has only come back with the Aussie Agar. That trip should have been at least a 2 man possibly three man job. KF, SJM, and another director/executive. It's too big a decision for one person to make a call.

I understand that having listened to the podcast, however I believe it's a worthwhile benchmark which is applicable to most roles within or without sport. I understand that having listened to the podcast, however I believe it's a worthwhile benchmark which is applicable to most roles within or without sport. Snaggletooth

Cheeky half-back



Joined: Thu Oct 08, 2009 11:56 am

Posts: 771

KF should have to Aus with a plan A, B and maybe a C too, those should have been agreed by the board and he goes straight at to secure the best possible plan. The way it appears the board have let the club down.



The CEO is the figure head of the club, if the figure head is a figure of fun then the club is a figure of fun! Alffi_7 Cheeky half-back



Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm

Posts: 895

Snaggletooth wrote: KF should have to Aus with a plan A, B and maybe a C too, those should have been agreed by the board and he goes straight at to secure the best possible plan. The way it appears the board have let the club down.



The CEO is the figure head of the club, if the figure head is a figure of fun then the club is a figure of fun!



I don't see how the board has let him down?



I'm sure that will have happened, a shortlist would have been drawn up, KF will have gone and interviewed the list he'd have then come back and discussed it at board level. It would seem Maguire was first choice and they offered him a good deal. He just doesn't want to uproot his family - I can understand that.



Pay looks set for the Dogs, we could never compete with them given his connections there.



Price would seem the best other option. He's had a decent schooling under Bennett - who thought highly of him.



Whether we like it or not, this competition can't attract top names at present.



I don't see why he's being likened to Agar - that's just a terrible thing to say!!! I don't see how the board has let him down?I'm sure that will have happened, a shortlist would have been drawn up, KF will have gone and interviewed the list he'd have then come back and discussed it at board level. It would seem Maguire was first choice and they offered him a good deal. He just doesn't want to uproot his family - I can understand that.Pay looks set for the Dogs, we could never compete with them given his connections there.Price would seem the best other option. He's had a decent schooling under Bennett - who thought highly of him.Whether we like it or not, this competition can't attract top names at present.I don't see why he's being likened to Agar - that's just a terrible thing to say!!! Alffi_7 Cheeky half-back



Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm

Posts: 895

rubber duckie wrote: That's a fair post...I guess my angle is fueled by the current situation that and that we are currently the untouchables.



Yeah I can understand that - I think he could have been more reassuring to the supporters over players coming in especially. Yeah I can understand that - I think he could have been more reassuring to the supporters over players coming in especially. wire-flyer

Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm

Posts: 143

Why do people just assume they know what's going on behind the scenes? Asgardian13

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Oct 31, 2005 12:13 pm

Posts: 3279

Location: Northamptonshire

rubber duckie wrote: In that case he's failed. Nobody wants the last man pick.



He's failed at what? Trying to get the best available coach against bids from top NRL clubs? Wire are clearly prepared to offer top money but persuading candidates to uproot their family/lifestyle to live on the other side of the world when they have a head coach offer close to home is not an easy sell for any club. He's failed at what? Trying to get the best available coach against bids from top NRL clubs? Wire are clearly prepared to offer top money but persuading candidates to uproot their family/lifestyle to live on the other side of the world when they have a head coach offer close to home is not an easy sell for any club. Nw sounds from Ryker Sear coming in 2017 Asgardian13

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Oct 31, 2005 12:13 pm

Posts: 3279

Location: Northamptonshire

Snaggletooth wrote: KF should have to Aus with a plan A, B and maybe a C too, those should have been agreed by the board and he goes straight at to secure the best possible plan. The way it appears the board have let the club down.



The CEO is the figure head of the club, if the figure head is a figure of fun then the club is a figure of fun!



Why is KF a 'figure of fun'? None of us have any idea how the board operates. What we do know is that there are some very smart operators on the board, including the two SMs, neither of whom built and maintain large, successful businesses by thinking short term or acting knee-jerk like when making key decisions. Why is KF a 'figure of fun'? None of us have any idea how the board operates. What we do know is that there are some very smart operators on the board, including the two SMs, neither of whom built and maintain large, successful businesses by thinking short term or acting knee-jerk like when making key decisions. Nw sounds from Ryker Sear coming in 2017 Uncle Rico

100% League Network



Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am

Posts: 3171

Location: Stuck in 1982

Alffi_7 wrote: I don't see how the board has let him down?



I'm sure that will have happened, a shortlist would have been drawn up, KF will have gone and interviewed the list he'd have then come back and discussed it at board level. It would seem Maguire was first choice and they offered him a good deal. He just doesn't want to uproot his family - I can understand that.



Pay looks set for the Dogs, we could never compete with them given his connections there.



Price would seem the best other option. He's had a decent schooling under Bennett - who thought highly of him.



Whether we like it or not, this competition can't attract top names at present.



I don't see why he's being likened to Agar - that's just a terrible thing to say!!!



Good post Alffi and probably a fair summary.



There is nothing official yet as far as I can see but if it is Price i bet he can't wait to get over to Warrington, especially if he's reading some of the clap-trap on here Good post Alffi and probably a fair summary.There is nothing official yet as far as I can see but if it is Price i bet he can't wait to get over to Warrington, especially if he's reading some of the clap-trap on here Wires71

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm

Posts: 9014

Uncle Rico wrote:

There is nothing official yet as far as I can see but if it is Price i bet he can't wait to get over to Warrington, especially if he's reading some of the clap-trap on here



Maybe he is made of a bit tougher stuff than your average RL Forum snowflake? It's really getting monotonous now. Don't like the forum? Don't read it. Maybe he is made of a bit tougher stuff than your average RL Forum snowflake? It's really getting monotonous now. Don't like the forum? Don't read it. https://www.mind.org.uk wynnez Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Joined: Tue Jul 06, 2010 6:18 pm

Posts: 228

The Railwayman wrote: His meet and greet sessions by the BB statue are sad to see in some ways and reflect the current state / mood we are in but well done to him for doing them, it takes some sizeable conkers to do that.



I think' the next coach appointment is crucial and KP will and does have a pivotal role in that appointment or he should have if he is not a puppet figure head. He will be judged on this next couple or years or so and I wish him well purely for selfish reasons as I want to see a successful and entertaining Wire.



Can I ask did you attend the Meet & Greet Sessions at the BB Statue ? Sadly I couldn't but my Husband did on Saturday last. & asked several important questions & was answered appropriately. I believe he has been very good on fans forum.



The CEO doesn't not sack or hire coaches. This is a board decision He only puts list to the board. Can I ask did you attend the Meet & Greet Sessions at the BB Statue ? Sadly I couldn't but my Husband did on Saturday last. & asked several important questions & was answered appropriately. I believe he has been very good on fans forum.The CEO doesn't not sack or hire coaches. This is a board decision He only puts list to the board. Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: Builth Wells Wire, Captain Hook, DAG, Gaz3376, Gazwire, Jimathay, karetaker, Kevin Turvey, Man Mountain, Oxford Exile, rubber duckie, Rugby, Sandwich Wire, silver2, Smiffy27, Snaggletooth, The Riddler, Uncle Rico, wynnez and 409 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 20 posts • Page 2 of 2 Return to Warrington Wolves Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,638,913 2,179 76,252 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. TODAY : 20:00 SL CASTLEFORD v ST. HELENS TV TOMORROW : 20:00 SL LEEDS v HULL FC TV Sat 30th Sep : 14:30 8s TOULOUSE v SHEFFIELD Sat 30th Sep : 15:00 8s LEIGH v CATALANS TV Sun 1st Oct : 10:15 NRL MELBOURNE v NQL COWBOYS TV Sun 1st Oct : 15:00 CH1 BARROW v WHITEHAVEN ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM

























