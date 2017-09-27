WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Karl fitzpatrick one year in...

Karl fitzpatrick one year in...

Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 5:44 pm
Strong-running second rower

Wirefan wrote:
Sheens is referring to coaching not the role of a CEO.

I think it's fairly obvious that Karl presents a cheap option for the club after Draper's 'excessive spending'. That's not to say he doesn't have skills or potential but for a club like ours you'd like to think we wouldn't plump for the cheap option.

I will be really really disappointed if KF has gone all the way to Australia and has only come back with the Aussie Agar. That trip should have been at least a 2 man possibly three man job. KF, SJM, and another director/executive. It's too big a decision for one person to make a call.

I understand that having listened to the podcast, however I believe it's a worthwhile benchmark which is applicable to most roles within or without sport.
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 5:52 pm
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

KF should have to Aus with a plan A, B and maybe a C too, those should have been agreed by the board and he goes straight at to secure the best possible plan. The way it appears the board have let the club down.

The CEO is the figure head of the club, if the figure head is a figure of fun then the club is a figure of fun!
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 6:13 pm
Cheeky half-back

Snaggletooth wrote:
KF should have to Aus with a plan A, B and maybe a C too, those should have been agreed by the board and he goes straight at to secure the best possible plan. The way it appears the board have let the club down.

The CEO is the figure head of the club, if the figure head is a figure of fun then the club is a figure of fun!


I don't see how the board has let him down?

I'm sure that will have happened, a shortlist would have been drawn up, KF will have gone and interviewed the list he'd have then come back and discussed it at board level. It would seem Maguire was first choice and they offered him a good deal. He just doesn't want to uproot his family - I can understand that.

Pay looks set for the Dogs, we could never compete with them given his connections there.

Price would seem the best other option. He's had a decent schooling under Bennett - who thought highly of him.

Whether we like it or not, this competition can't attract top names at present.

I don't see why he's being likened to Agar - that's just a terrible thing to say!!!
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 6:32 pm
Cheeky half-back

rubber duckie wrote:
That's a fair post...I guess my angle is fueled by the current situation that and that we are currently the untouchables.


Yeah I can understand that - I think he could have been more reassuring to the supporters over players coming in especially.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 6:28 am
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Why do people just assume they know what's going on behind the scenes?
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 6:53 am
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

rubber duckie wrote:
In that case he's failed. Nobody wants the last man pick.


He's failed at what? Trying to get the best available coach against bids from top NRL clubs? Wire are clearly prepared to offer top money but persuading candidates to uproot their family/lifestyle to live on the other side of the world when they have a head coach offer close to home is not an easy sell for any club.
