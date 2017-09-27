Wirefan wrote:
Sheens is referring to coaching not the role of a CEO.
I think it's fairly obvious that Karl presents a cheap option for the club after Draper's 'excessive spending'. That's not to say he doesn't have skills or potential but for a club like ours you'd like to think we wouldn't plump for the cheap option.
I will be really really disappointed if KF has gone all the way to Australia and has only come back with the Aussie Agar. That trip should have been at least a 2 man possibly three man job. KF, SJM, and another director/executive. It's too big a decision for one person to make a call.
I understand that having listened to the podcast, however I believe it's a worthwhile benchmark which is applicable to most roles within or without sport.