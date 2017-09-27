rubber duckie

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008

.....and he is looking completely out of his depth. What a big feckin mess!



For the first half of the season he was happy in his cage running around the wheel... then when the word gets to him from unhappy fans about what the be-Jesus is he actually doing and what happens to fan interaction, he pops his head out for a complete amateur chat by the BB posts.



I've never know this club to be the laughing stock to the level it is now. Under Gatcliff and Draper(like him or loathe him) the club had a stature...a leading Top club image...now we're a sham.



who?



"i have a phobia of Wolves"



"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.



"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game." rubber duckie

Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote: who?

Lol. Fitz....open his cage and let me in it. Lol. Fitz....open his cage and let me in it. once a wire always a wire Asgardian13

rubber duckie wrote: .....and he is looking completely out of his depth. What a big feckin mess!



For the first half of the season he was happy in his cage running around the wheel... then when the word gets to him from unhappy fans about what the be-Jesus is he actually doing and what happens to fan interaction, he pops his head out for a complete amateur chat by the BB posts.



I've never know this club to be the laughing stock to the level it is now. Under Gatcliff and Draper(like him or loathe him) the club had a stature...a leading Top club image...now we're a sham.



I like Andy Gatcliffe but he didn't have much gravitas as a CEO, I reckon - he did not fit the 'top club' image. Draper looked impressive to me and was responsive to communications. However, it seems he overspent his budget by well over five figures which again is not exactly good CEO behaviour. Karl Fitzpatrick is at least in a better position than either of them to judge a potential new coach ( and new players in the absence of a coach ). As this is by far the biggest priority for the Warrington CEO right now he's a better man for the current task than either of his predecessors.

In that case he's failed. Nobody wants the last man pick.



rubber duckie wrote: .....and he is looking completely out of his depth. What a big feckin mess!



For the first half of the season he was happy in his cage running around the wheel... then when the word gets to him from unhappy fans about what the be-Jesus is he actually doing and what happens to fan interaction, he pops his head out for a complete amateur chat by the BB posts.



I've never know this club to be the laughing stock to the level it is now. Under Gatcliff and Draper(like him or loathe him) the club had a stature...a leading Top club image...now we're a sham.



He's recognised that he needed to be more visible and improve fan interaction, he started the Fans Forum up again with details of what happened at said forums put on the club website.



He's put himself in the firing line for some awkward questions by having an open meet and greet outside the stadium and in doing so is probably the most 'accessible' CEO in the game. I say fair play to him for recognising and reacting to the problem.



He's got a couple of screens in, the screen inside the stadium isn't the best quality but I think it adds to the match day experience.



The 'Once a Wire, Always a Wire' tag line for new memberships seems far better to me than 'Hardwired' ever was.



Should he have acted sooner on the coaching front? Possibly, but my bet is Moran would have been quite resistant to that change, it's obvious the coach and owner were very close, too close possibly? My bet is that was Moran's issue not his.



This period of uncertainty between coaches, and so player recruitment is concerning, but could all be resolved tomorrow if the new coach is announced along with a raft of contract renewals. If there are players signed up but we are (rightly) waiting before they finish with their respective clubs before announcing them - I think he should tell fans this. There is clearly a lot of concern around squad size for next year, understandably, if we have players to come in lined up he should communicate that to the fan base, given the predicament we find ourselves in. This new coaching appointment is huge for him, and he will be judged on the success of whoever comes in.



I have no concerns at all that he had no prior CEO experience, I work for a big organisation, one of the VP's started as an entry level employee and worked his way up - he's by far the best VP in the company.



He's recognised that he needed to be more visible and improve fan interaction, he started the Fans Forum up again with details of what happened at said forums put on the club website.

He's put himself in the firing line for some awkward questions by having an open meet and greet outside the stadium and in doing so is probably the most 'accessible' CEO in the game. I say fair play to him for recognising and reacting to the problem.

He's got a couple of screens in, the screen inside the stadium isn't the best quality but I think it adds to the match day experience.

The 'Once a Wire, Always a Wire' tag line for new memberships seems far better to me than 'Hardwired' ever was.

Should he have acted sooner on the coaching front? Possibly, but my bet is Moran would have been quite resistant to that change, it's obvious the coach and owner were very close, too close possibly? My bet is that was Moran's issue not his.

This period of uncertainty between coaches, and so player recruitment is concerning, but could all be resolved tomorrow if the new coach is announced along with a raft of contract renewals. If there are players signed up but we are (rightly) waiting before they finish with their respective clubs before announcing them - I think he should tell fans this. There is clearly a lot of concern around squad size for next year, understandably, if we have players to come in lined up he should communicate that to the fan base, given the predicament we find ourselves in. This new coaching appointment is huge for him, and he will be judged on the success of whoever comes in.

I have no concerns at all that he had no prior CEO experience, I work for a big organisation, one of the VP's started as an entry level employee and worked his way up - he's by far the best VP in the company.

Has KF been great? Probably not, and there are some things he could have done better - which he had admitted to by his actions. What did Draper achieve in his time here? spent a huge amount of money and got us a new badge (that most people as it turns out don't like!).



His meet and greet sessions by the BB statue are sad to see in some ways and reflect the current state / mood we are in but well done to him for doing them, it takes some sizeable conkers to do that.



His meet and greet sessions by the BB statue are sad to see in some ways and reflect the current state / mood we are in but well done to him for doing them, it takes some sizeable conkers to do that.

I think the next coach appointment is crucial and KP will and does have a pivotal role in that appointment or he should have if he is not a puppet figure head. He will be judged on this next couple or years or so and I wish him well purely for selfish reasons as I want to see a successful and entertaining Wire.

