.....and he is looking completely out of his depth. What a big feckin mess!



For the first half of the season he was happy in his cage running around the wheel... then when the word gets to him from unhappy fans about what the be-Jesus is he actually doing and what happens to fan interaction, he pops his head out for a complete amateur chat by the BB posts.



I've never know this club to be the laughing stock to the level it is now. Under Gatcliff and Draper(like him or loathe him) the club had a stature...a leading Top club image...now we're a sham.