Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 1:12 pm
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8477
.....and he is looking completely out of his depth. What a big feckin mess!

For the first half of the season he was happy in his cage running around the wheel... then when the word gets to him from unhappy fans about what the be-Jesus is he actually doing and what happens to fan interaction, he pops his head out for a complete amateur chat by the BB posts.

I've never know this club to be the laughing stock to the level it is now. Under Gatcliff and Draper(like him or loathe him) the club had a stature...a leading Top club image...now we're a sham.
Last edited by rubber duckie on Wed Sep 27, 2017 1:25 pm, edited 1 time in total.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Karl Kirkpatrick one year in...
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 1:21 pm
Fantastic Mr Catpiss
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35450
Location: "The cuss i will?"
who?
Image

"i have a phobia of Wolves"

"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.

"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
Re: Karl Kirkpatrick one year in...
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 1:23 pm
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8477
Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
who?

Lol. Fitz....open his cage and let me in it.
once a wire always a wire

