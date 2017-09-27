WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - qqq

Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 1:03 pm
MarioRugby
Joined: Mon Jun 16, 2014
Posts: 498
Location: Italy
wwc
Last edited by MarioRugby on Thu Sep 28, 2017 6:59 pm, edited 1 time in total.
Re: Koukash STAYING at Saford
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:48 am
jools
Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011
Posts: 7861
You really are the worst journalist in RL. And that's saying much.
https://www.salfordreddevils.net/offici ... n-koukash/
the future's bright the future's claret and gold
Re: Koukash STAYING at Saford
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:58 am
Joined: Wed Feb 02, 2011
Posts: 111
jools wrote:
You really are the worst journalist in RL. And that's saying much.
https://www.salfordreddevils.net/offici ... n-koukash/

I bet he didn't expect his first bite would come from a Huddersfield fan.
Re: Koukash STAYING at Saford
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:36 am
jools
Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011
Posts: 7861
This site is as dead as salfords stadium.
Only came in here to see if I could see any comments on walne.
the future's bright the future's claret and gold
Re: Koukash STAYING at Saford
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 12:02 pm
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001
Posts: 582
Location: effing, i mean Epping, Essex
That is because most Salford fans use Devil Talk now, not RLFans (a key factor for this being the numpty Mario and his flat-earth believing alter-ego, who coincidentally also disappeared after everyone moved to the other forum).
Re: Koukash STAYING at Saford
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 1:18 pm
Hillbilly_Red
Joined: Wed Mar 27, 2002
Posts: 4145
Location: Anytown
sadly the "flat-earth believing alter-ego" is no longer with us.

Mario has expressed an opinion which, imo, is not supported by the news of the last two/three days. the good doctor has expressed a wish to concentrate more on his horses. He has saved the club but did advise us that it was a 5 year project. It seems to have now come to close and we will see what the trustees can do. I ask Mario (whose appearances are of the Job's comforters variety) to see if he can be a trustee. Put his money where his mouth is.

jools, I can state we (the fans) would like to have kept one of the Walnes ... guess who.
Re: qqq
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 10:27 am
BrianBradyHandOff
Joined: Mon Dec 31, 2012
Posts: 403
Location: Newton-le-Willows
You all laughed at me...well, you aren't laughing now....The fake sheikh has been proved to be just that.
Re: qqq
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 2:39 pm
Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007
Posts: 7053
BrianBradyHandOff wrote:
You all laughed at me...well, you aren't laughing now....The fake sheikh has been proved to be just that.

:CLAP: Well done you :roll:
Re: Koukash STAYING at Saford
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 12:59 am
atomic
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015
Posts: 4104
jools wrote:
This site is as dead as salfords stadium.
Only came in here to see if I could see any comments on walne.


Pull the other..
Re: qqq
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 7:00 am
Joined: Sat Jan 22, 2011
Posts: 729
Aww we've "missed" Jools over on DevilTalk. No matter how bad life gets as a Salford fan we can always count ourselves lucky we aren't as bitter and twisted as Salford's #1 closet fan! :)

