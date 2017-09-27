MarioRugby

Strong-running second rower



Joined: Mon Jun 16, 2014 11:45 pm

Posts: 493

Location: Italy



wwc Last edited by MarioRugby on Thu Sep 28, 2017 6:59 pm, edited 1 time in total. Not associated with any professional rugby club or news publication. jools

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm

Posts: 7856



https://www.salfordreddevils.net/offici ... n-koukash/ You really are the worst journalist in RL. And that's saying much. the future's bright the future's claret and gold little wayne69 Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Joined: Wed Feb 02, 2011 3:45 pm

Posts: 106

jools wrote:

https://www.salfordreddevils.net/offici ... n-koukash/ You really are the worst journalist in RL. And that's saying much.

I bet he didn't expect his first bite would come from a Huddersfield fan. I bet he didn't expect his first bite would come from a Huddersfield fan. jools

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm

Posts: 7856

This site is as dead as salfords stadium.

Only came in here to see if I could see any comments on walne. the future's bright the future's claret and gold SteveH Cheeky half-back



Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm

Posts: 582

Location: effing, i mean Epping, Essex

That is because most Salford fans use Devil Talk now, not RLFans (a key factor for this being the numpty Mario and his flat-earth believing alter-ego, who coincidentally also disappeared after everyone moved to the other forum). Always read the small print... Hillbilly_Red

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Mar 27, 2002 10:32 pm

Posts: 4145

Location: Anytown

sadly the "flat-earth believing alter-ego" is no longer with us.



Mario has expressed an opinion which, imo, is not supported by the news of the last two/three days. the good doctor has expressed a wish to concentrate more on his horses. He has saved the club but did advise us that it was a 5 year project. It seems to have now come to close and we will see what the trustees can do. I ask Mario (whose appearances are of the Job's comforters variety) to see if he can be a trustee. Put his money where his mouth is.



jools, I can state we (the fans) would like to have kept one of the Walnes ... guess who. Sad preacher nailed upon the coloured door of time;

Insane teacher be there reminded of the rhyme.

There'll be no mutant enemy we shall certify;

Political ends, as sad remains, will die. BrianBradyHandOff

Strong-running second rower



Joined: Mon Dec 31, 2012 4:59 pm

Posts: 402

Location: Newton-le-Willows

You all laughed at me...well, you aren't laughing now....The fake sheikh has been proved to be just that. chissitt Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007 11:34 am

Posts: 7048

BrianBradyHandOff wrote: You all laughed at me...well, you aren't laughing now....The fake sheikh has been proved to be just that.

Well done you Well done you Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: No registered users and 41 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 8 posts • Page 1 of 1 Return to Salford Red Devils Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,640,070 2,209 76,253 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. TODAY : 19:45 SL LEEDS v HULL FC TV TOMORROW : 14:30 8s TOULOUSE v SHEFFIELD TOMORROW : 15:00 8s LEIGH v CATALANS TV Sun 1st Oct : 10:15 NRL MELBOURNE v NQL COWBOYS TV Sun 1st Oct : 15:00 CH1 BARROW v WHITEHAVEN ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM

























