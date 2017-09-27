WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Koukash STAYING at Saford

Wed Sep 27, 2017 1:03 pm
Despite reports emerging to the contrary and claiming Koukash is leaving Im told this isnt true and he is in fact definitely staying. Koukash has always liked the media attention and speculation "will he or won't he" and it looks like more of this.

Rest assured, im confident this will follow the regular pattern of 3 weeks of speculation followed by Koukash reassuring the fans he is staying just as the story starts to lose its news value.

Same again in 2 months time anyone?
Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:48 am
You really are the worst journalist in RL. And that's saying much.
https://www.salfordreddevils.net/offici ... n-koukash/
the future's bright the future's claret and gold
Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:58 am
jools wrote:
You really are the worst journalist in RL. And that's saying much.
https://www.salfordreddevils.net/offici ... n-koukash/

I bet he didn't expect his first bite would come from a Huddersfield fan.
Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:36 am
This site is as dead as salfords stadium.
Only came in here to see if I could see any comments on walne.
the future's bright the future's claret and gold
Thu Sep 28, 2017 12:02 pm
That is because most Salford fans use Devil Talk now, not RLFans (a key factor for this being the numpty Mario and his flat-earth believing alter-ego, who coincidentally also disappeared after everyone moved to the other forum).
