Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 1:03 pm
MarioRugby User avatar
Despite reports emerging to the contrary and claiming Koukash is leaving Im told this isnt true and he is in fact definitely staying. Koukash has always liked the media attention and speculation "will he or won't he" and it looks like more of this.

Rest assured, im confident this will follow the regular pattern of 3 weeks of speculation followed by Koukash reassuring the fans he is staying just as the story starts to lose its news value.

Same again in 2 months time anyone?
