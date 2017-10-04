Post a reply



PopTart wrote: Site policy is to not derail a thread.

So if it strays away from what was originally posted I try to bring it back.

Continual derailing of threads is a warning/banning offence for the site. I tend not to do that as mostly it isn't intentional.



Political debate I find interesting and I've no problem with it on its own thread.

The problem is when it starts to get abusive I have to stop it, which is a shame.

The 'this used to be a free country' comments are usually posted after someone has posted something offensive.....and unfortunately we are not free to do that on here.



I'll always consìder your point if you think I've been too heavy handed.



Don't normally disagree with your moderations PopTart, But your quote thus: "The problem is when it starts to get abusive I have to stop it, which is a shame" seems a bit off the mark considering only a few months ago Cllr. Peter Box got some of the strongest abuse that I've ever seen on this forum (possibly justifiable), but I didn't witness many attempts to moderate that abuse. Perhaps it was special circumstances.

You are probably correct Redcat.

Unfortunately we don't sit here reading every post as they come so they do get past us.

Box certainly draws a lot of comment and maybe I miss some because I don't particularly care for him either.



It is not appropriate to make libelous comment and those comments should be moderated. And you'd be surprised how many times we've had to remove posts and warn/ban people.

You are probably correct Redcat.

Unfortunately we don't sit here reading every post as they come so they do get past us.

Box certainly draws a lot of comment and maybe I miss some because I don't particularly care for him either.

It is not appropriate to make libelous comment and those comments should be moderated. And you'd be surprised how many times we've had to remove posts and warn/ban people.

We only post it on the page if it's a regular poster worth helping. Some just need to be removed as they fully intended the libel.

Any time you see a post you think is not appropriate you can click the report button and it helps us identify the issue for us.



Thanks for the insight, PopTart!!



P45 for you PT.



